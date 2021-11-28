Conor McGregor feels Georges St-Pierre "bottled" a potential super-fight with Anderson Silva

Conor McGregor is convinced that Georges St-Pierre didn't have the courage to face Anderson Silva in a super-fight.

Recently, the Irishman conducted a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter, as he does occasionally. Among the questions he received, McGregor was asked who he believed would win a prime vs. prime matchup between UFC legends Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre.

McGregor didn't necessarily pick a winner, but he certainly did not shy away from revealing whose side he was on. The Irishman replied by tweeting:

"George bottled it. Plain and simple."

Two of the most iconic fighters to have stepped foot inside the octagon, St-Pierre and Silva cleaned out their divisions during their respective championship runs. Naturally, a huge segment of fans were eager to witness the two juggernauts collide. However, the GSP-Silva dream match never came to fruition.

Back in October 2020, UFC president Dana White revealed why the matchup never took place. During the UFC Vegas 12 press conference, White said:

"GSP didn't want that fight. We had these where, at the time, Anderson Silva was in a very unique position. He could've gone down [to welterweight] and fought Georges St-Pierre, they could've come up with a catchweight or he could've moved up and fought Jon Jones. Silva didn't want to move up and fight Jones and GSP didn't want to move up to fight Silva. So none of those fights ever happened."

Georges St-Pierre discusses Conor McGregor's future

Conor McGregor is coming off back-to-back TKO losses against Dustin Poirier. On top of that, 'The Notorious' has just recovered from the leg break he suffered during his most recent outing.

With that in mind, former UFC legend Georges St-Pierre believes McGregor should move on from his rivalry with Poirier despite the anticlimactic ending to their trilogy bout. In a previous episode of The MMA Hour, 'GSP' assessed McGregor's recent setbacks and said:

“I think [Conor McGregor] should come back and maybe fight Nate Diaz or someone else that has a different style than Dustin Poirier, because styles make fights and I have the feeling that now Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now.”

