Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather don't seem to know why their first match worked, and why the rematch will not

Chael Sonnen has pushed back on the idea of a potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch.

Rumors of a sequel to 2017's 'The Money Fight' have made the rounds on social media after McGregor posted a cryptic message on his Instagram. The news was met with mixed reactions from fans, becoming apparent that there wasn't as much excitement for a rematch between the combat sports superstars.

On his Beyond the Fight YouTube show, Sonnen chimed in as to why he believes Mayweather-McGregor 2 won't work. According to 'The American Gangster' there aren't enough stakes to get people excited this time around:

"I'm not certain, as Conor's team and/or Floyd's team are leaking stories to you, guys, to check the temperature of the community... I'm not certain that when they do that they're aware of why their first fight worked. It didn't work because it was boxing vs. MMA. It didn't work because it was Floyd vs. Conor. It didn't work because the year was [2017]. That's not what happened here. You had the unbeaten simultaneous UFC champion against the unbeaten active current best ever six-time world champion boxer, who's going for 50-0."

Sonnen also compared the rumored Mayweather-McGregor 2 to the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz trilogy. The former three-time UFC title challenger believes that Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 flopped because there wasn't anything on the line for the rivals to fight over.

Watch Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chael Sonnen - Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor had "thousands of empty seats"

Chael Sonnen once debunked the notion that Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor took place in front of a sold-out crowd.

While the bout smashed pay-per-view records, Sonnen claimed that the in-person attendance wasn't as huge as fight fans were led to believe. Sonnen, who claimed to be present in the arena, said:

"I loved the Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor] thing. [But] there has never been a story in sports history that I witnessed with my own eyes to be as misrepresented and mistold as that. I was there for it live. There were thousands of empty seats. You will not read that anywhere."

Sonnen brought the issue up while arguing against Francis Ngannou's potential move to professional boxing to fight Tyson Fury. According to the retired UFC star, Ngannou would be better off staying in the UFC as there are more lucrative matchups available for him.

Watch the video below:

