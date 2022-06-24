Fans divided on social media as rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 surface

Swirling rumors of a potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have fans conflicted about a sequel to one of the highest-selling boxing matches of all time.

This comes after the UFC megastar teased the matchup through a recent Instagram post. McGregor posted a photo of the 2017 'The Money Fight' along with the caption, "I accept."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

In their first go-round, was praised for McGregor doing exceptionally well as a newcomer to the sport. However, it became apparent as the bout went on that the Irishman was simply outmatched by the undefeated boxing icon.

With that being the case, rumors of a potential MayMac 2 bout have been met with mixed reviews from fans. Check out how combat sports enthusiasts reacted to the rumblings of 2017's mega event.

Fans react to potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2 fight

The general sentiment on the issue is that fans have wisened up to what Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor might be up to. Many are of the opinion that the two combat sports stars are merely trying to make a quick buck by running back their hit from a few years back.

Shay Dillane @Biffo2010 What does either @TheNotoriousMMA or @FloydMayweather have to gain from another boxing match aside from a few hundred million quid? At least make it interesting and have it in the octagon and I'm sure @ufc and @danawhite would do massive ppv buys What does either @TheNotoriousMMA or @FloydMayweather have to gain from another boxing match aside from a few hundred million quid? At least make it interesting and have it in the octagon and I'm sure @ufc and @danawhite would do massive ppv buys

GR @GreggyBTC @fighthype @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA If it was on cable I would be pumped to watch it. Not paying $80+ though. @fighthype @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA If it was on cable I would be pumped to watch it. Not paying $80+ though.

There are also those who simply don't want to see the fight, believing they already know how the bout will end. This group of people thinks there won't be a different outcome for McGregor, other than being toyed with by Mayweather.

During their first fight, the UFC megastar seemed to run out of gas in the latter stages of the fight, and was punished by Mayweather. McGregor eventually succumbed to a 10th-round technical knockout as 'Money' picked up his 50th professional win.

WagsyTheGreat @WagsyTheGreat @jmzz_55 @fighthype @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA I am not being dick, but he is high level at his job (sport) so I mean why not fight to be fair, 300m shit is cap he purposely be capping fr or he delusional @jmzz_55 @fighthype @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA I am not being dick, but he is high level at his job (sport) so I mean why not fight to be fair, 300m shit is cap he purposely be capping fr or he delusional

MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu tried to gauge fan sentiment through a poll he posted on Twitter. Based on the results, it appears that most are uninterested.

Chamatkar Sandh's Twitter poll on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2

However, there are also those who are convinced the second time could be the charm for the Irishman. This camp is mostly made up of hopeful McGregor fans who think 'The Notorious' could avenge his loss.

capable to be incapable @goddiger14806

I think if Conor improves the technique and works on the cardio... with the massive left hand 50-1?🤔

#LFG

#ConorMcGregor

#FloydMayweather Conor vs Floyd 2 that's fooking ridiculousI think if Conor improves the technique and works on the cardio... with the massive left hand 50-1?🤔 Conor vs Floyd 2 that's fooking ridiculous I think if Conor improves the technique and works on the cardio... with the massive left hand 50-1?🤔 #LFG #ConorMcGregor #FloydMayweather

Jallo2218 @joshgallo28 @fighthype @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA If they fight it better be a sanctioned bout and not an exhibition @fighthype @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA If they fight it better be a sanctioned bout and not an exhibition

Bryari ➐ @BryariMMA I cant be alone in thinking that a second Conor Mcgregor vs Floyd

Mayweather fight will be a lot closer, but won't do the same numbers as the first one I cant be alone in thinking that a second Conor Mcgregor vs FloydMayweather fight will be a lot closer, but won't do the same numbers as the first one

Finally, there's a cluster of UFC fans who'd rather see the Irishman return to the octagon. They pointed out that it would be in his best interest to stick to what he knows best, especially since he's coming off a nasty leg injury.

A.J. Hartless @redzrage #ConorMcGregor While I am a little interested in seeing @TheNotoriousMMA back in the ring with Floyd, I’d much rather see him healthy and back in the octagon. Not sure who would make sense for him to fight though. #ufc While I am a little interested in seeing @TheNotoriousMMA back in the ring with Floyd, I’d much rather see him healthy and back in the octagon. Not sure who would make sense for him to fight though. #ufc #ConorMcGregor https://t.co/j2GzvxuGUB

Farzin Vousoughian @Farzin21 Conor McGregor is getting his ass kicked by everyone in the UFC and all the wrestlers are calling him out, which is a massive mismatch. So he’s running to Mayweather for a rematch Conor McGregor is getting his ass kicked by everyone in the UFC and all the wrestlers are calling him out, which is a massive mismatch. So he’s running to Mayweather for a rematch 😂

