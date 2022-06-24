Fans divided on social media as rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 surface

Swirling rumors of a potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have fans conflicted about a sequel to one of the highest-selling boxing matches of all time.
This comes after the UFC megastar teased the matchup through a recent Instagram post. McGregor posted a photo of the 2017 'The Money Fight' along with the caption, "I accept."
Check out Conor McGregor's post below:
In their first go-round, was praised for McGregor doing exceptionally well as a newcomer to the sport. However, it became apparent as the bout went on that the Irishman was simply outmatched by the undefeated boxing icon.
With that being the case, rumors of a potential MayMac 2 bout have been met with mixed reviews from fans. Check out how combat sports enthusiasts reacted to the rumblings of 2017's mega event.
Fans react to potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2 fight
The general sentiment on the issue is that fans have wisened up to what Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor might be up to. Many are of the opinion that the two combat sports stars are merely trying to make a quick buck by running back their hit from a few years back.
There are also those who simply don't want to see the fight, believing they already know how the bout will end. This group of people thinks there won't be a different outcome for McGregor, other than being toyed with by Mayweather.
During their first fight, the UFC megastar seemed to run out of gas in the latter stages of the fight, and was punished by Mayweather. McGregor eventually succumbed to a 10th-round technical knockout as 'Money' picked up his 50th professional win.
MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu tried to gauge fan sentiment through a poll he posted on Twitter. Based on the results, it appears that most are uninterested.
However, there are also those who are convinced the second time could be the charm for the Irishman. This camp is mostly made up of hopeful McGregor fans who think 'The Notorious' could avenge his loss.
Finally, there's a cluster of UFC fans who'd rather see the Irishman return to the octagon. They pointed out that it would be in his best interest to stick to what he knows best, especially since he's coming off a nasty leg injury.