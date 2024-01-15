Conor McGregor to headline UFC's first event in India? Exploring the possibility

UFC's recent Instagram post has created a lot of buzz among MMA fans. Seeing the post, one can't help but wonder about the possibility of Conor McGregor headlining a UFC event in India.

It all started when the promotion uploaded a collaboration post on Instagram with UFC India, launching the official Instagram account for the country.

In the caption, the organization announced the beginning of a new saga in Indian MMA:

"A new chapter for Indian MMA begins right here, right now! Welcome to the official page of UFC in India."

The announcement could mark the beginning of some big possibilities in the future. One of them is a UFC event in India headlined by McGregor, undoubtedly the biggest name in the sport.

Although it is mere speculation at this point and far from reality, it is interesting to think about the Irishman possibly headlining the first-ever event in a country with the largest population in the world.

In the past, McGregor has uploaded several tweets about India, praising the country and its citizens:

"India invented chess. Invented Yoga. They even taught us how to count. Einstein said we owe a lot to the Indians. There is even a golden temple in India that feeds 100,000 people a day for FREE! Man, the Indians are fucking awesome! If you are Indian, I say thank you."

Even if the distant possibility of 'The Notorious' fighting in India was ever to become a reality, it would take a long time as the collaboration between the country and the UFC appears to be in its nascent stage.

When will Conor McGregor return to action?

Conor McGregor was last seen in the UFC octagon in July 2021, when he suffered a gruesome leg break in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, fans have been waiting for the Irishman's return to action.

On New Year's Eve, McGregor uploaded a video claiming that he plans on fighting at the International Fight Week event on June 29, naming Michael Chandler as the opponent.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. For the the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, for International Fight Week on June the 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr.Chandler, 185 pounds.”

It must be noted that despite McGregor's statement, no confirmation regarding the fight has been provided by the UFC.