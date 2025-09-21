Conor McGregor or Jon Jones? Breaking down who could realistically headline UFC White House

The UFC will take over the South Lawn of the White House in June 2026 for a fight night unlike anything in the sport’s history. The event will align with the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence.

The event promises fewer than 5,000 spectators on the lawn itself, with the rest of the fans expected to watch from the Ellipse. Fighter walkouts could see athletes moving from the Oval Office or the Rose Garden to the octagon. Weigh-ins are being planned in front of the Lincoln Memorial, and the week will feature concerts, fan expos, and autograph sessions with UFC stars.

However, it remains a question as to who will headline the event, with Conor McGregor and Jon Jones' names being thrown around in the mix. Let's explore the possibilities:

Breaking down who could realistically headline UFC White House

Conor McGregor is pushing hard to headline the White House card. Despite a four-year absence from the octagon, he is focused on a matchup with Michael Chandler.

Dana White views McGregor as a steady and magnetic presence who can carry a card of this magnitude. His ability to command attention and sell fights worldwide makes him the most natural choice for a show of this scale.

Jon Jones has also expressed interest in fighting at the White House. He recently retired and vacated his title, but also returned to the drug-testing pool in anticipation of a comeback.

However, Jones has a record of unreliability and legal issues. White has repeatedly described the White House card as a “one-of-one opportunity” for fighters and fans.

While he favors McGregor for the main event, Jones’ participation remains speculative. White has even said that Jones didn't follow through on his promise of fighting Tom Aspinall. For him, that reason is enough to rule out Jones as the main attraction.

Exploring the realistic outcome between Conor McGregor and Jon Jones

Considering the UFC’s goals and the event’s historic significance, Conor McGregor emerges as the more realistic headliner. He delivers mainstream appeal, promotional reliability, and the kind of global attention that White House organizers and Dana White seek.

Jones remains a compelling candidate as an American fighter who can give home fans a taste of victory. A fight against Tom Aspinall on the White House card would make history and create a blockbuster matchup. In an ideal world, both McGregor and Jones could compete on the same card.

That being said, if we are to go by White's comments, McGregor seems like the frontrunner to headline the card.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.

