Daniel Cormier urges Dana White to let Jon Jones fight at UFC White House: "You want American people that can win"

Daniel Cormier has made it clear that Jon Jones should be part of the UFC’s planned White House event. With Dana White unveiling the mock-up renderings of the historic card set for America's Independence Day next year, the conversation has quickly shifted to which fighters deserve a spot.

Ad

Cormier argued that while Conor McGregor against Michael Chandler would generate attention, the card also needs an American star with a strong chance of delivering a victory. For him, that fighter is Jones, who has repeatedly stated his willingness to fight on the White House lawn after returning to the testing pool.

Cormier acknowledged White’s reluctance but admitted that Jones remains the best option to represent the United States in such a setting. According to the former UFC two-division champion, fans leaving the White House event should see American fighters succeed on American soil.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Jon Jones has stated publicly he wants to fight at the White House... But Dana seems more stern in not letting him [fight] today than I have ever seen him in regards to Jon Jones. This time, he seems like he is not going to back down and allow him to be on this White House card. And if I'm being completely honest, I don't know that I agree.

Ad

He added:

"I think I would let him fight. I think if he wants to fight, I would let him fight because, for as much as mixed martial arts is a global sport and it's a sport that everybody loves and we support people from all around the world, at the end of the day, when we're fighting at the White House, you want American people that can win. Imagine if we're on the White House lawn and the Americans aren't winning fights."

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (4:20):

Ad

Daniel Cormier pushes for contract penalties to lock Jon Jones into White House fight

Daniel Cormier also suggested a clear solution to ensure Jon Jones could compete at the UFC’s White House event without risk of withdrawal. He proposed contractual penalties tied to Jones’ commitment.

Cormier said that if legal trouble forced Jones off the card, he would need to pay a penalty of one million dollars. If he pulled out without reason, the same fine would apply.

Ad

Speaking on the aforementioned video on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"If you put Jon Jones on the White House card, say something happens in the law and he has to be pulled off the card, a million dollars. Say he just says he doesn't want to fight, a million dollars. Say he gets injured, then it should be less as long as the injury can be proven. If the injury is proven, charge him nothing... But you put these safeguards in place to make sure that he shows up there."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.