  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jon Jones clears the air on retirement status, gets 100% real about UFC White House

Jon Jones clears the air on retirement status, gets 100% real about UFC White House

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Sep 08, 2025 02:33 GMT
Jon Jones wants to return to action for UFC White House card. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Jon Jones wants to return to action for UFC White House card. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Jon Jones is seemingly not done with fighting after all. The former UFC heavyweight champion made it clear that retirement is off the table and that he is preparing for a possible return tied to the UFC’s planned White House card.

Ad

Jones explained that he trains five days a week and remains in the UFC drug testing pool. He had stepped away from competition in June and relinquished the heavyweight title. However, the shift was short-lived, since by July, he had already rejoined the testing pool.

Speaking about his retirement in a recent interview with Denise White, Jones said:

"I'm not retired, I'm actively training 5 days a week and I'm in the UFC's drug testing pool... I'm training for the [White House] event, I'll be ready for the event... but ultimately it's up to the boss."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Ad

The UFC wants to stage an event at the White House as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Jones has spoken of his desire to compete on that card and even hinted at Tom Aspinall as an opponent.

That being said, UFC CEO Dana White has voiced doubts given Jones’ history of failed tests, suspensions, and fight cancellations. Aspinall has also dismissed the idea for now and remains focused on his upcoming title defense clash against Ciryl Gane.

Ad

Jon Jones is cleared after charges were dropped in case stemming from Feb. crash

Jon Jones has seen charges connected to a February car accident in Albuquerque dismissed by the Bernalillo County district attorney’s office. Officials said his alibi defense held up, which led to the case being dismissed. A clerical mistake even caused the charges to be filed twice before everything was cleared.

Ad

Jones took to X to reveal the latest updates from the legal battle, writing:

"I want to begin by thanking the district attorney's office for carefully reviewing the facts and ultimately vindicating me completely. I have always believed in the importance of truth and fairness, and I am grateful that the evidence spoke for itself. The simple fact is this: I was never there. I never even left my house that night, and all the evidence proved that."

The accusations had suggested Jones left the scene of a crash and later made threats during a phone call with police at the site. The district attorney’s review ended any chance of the case moving forward.

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications