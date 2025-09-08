Jon Jones clears the air on retirement status, gets 100% real about UFC White House

Jon Jones is seemingly not done with fighting after all. The former UFC heavyweight champion made it clear that retirement is off the table and that he is preparing for a possible return tied to the UFC’s planned White House card.Jones explained that he trains five days a week and remains in the UFC drug testing pool. He had stepped away from competition in June and relinquished the heavyweight title. However, the shift was short-lived, since by July, he had already rejoined the testing pool.Speaking about his retirement in a recent interview with Denise White, Jones said:&quot;I'm not retired, I'm actively training 5 days a week and I'm in the UFC's drug testing pool... I'm training for the [White House] event, I'll be ready for the event... but ultimately it's up to the boss.&quot;Check out Jon Jones' comments below:The UFC wants to stage an event at the White House as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Jones has spoken of his desire to compete on that card and even hinted at Tom Aspinall as an opponent.That being said, UFC CEO Dana White has voiced doubts given Jones’ history of failed tests, suspensions, and fight cancellations. Aspinall has also dismissed the idea for now and remains focused on his upcoming title defense clash against Ciryl Gane.Jon Jones is cleared after charges were dropped in case stemming from Feb. crashJon Jones has seen charges connected to a February car accident in Albuquerque dismissed by the Bernalillo County district attorney’s office. Officials said his alibi defense held up, which led to the case being dismissed. A clerical mistake even caused the charges to be filed twice before everything was cleared.Jones took to X to reveal the latest updates from the legal battle, writing:&quot;I want to begin by thanking the district attorney's office for carefully reviewing the facts and ultimately vindicating me completely. I have always believed in the importance of truth and fairness, and I am grateful that the evidence spoke for itself. The simple fact is this: I was never there. I never even left my house that night, and all the evidence proved that.&quot;The accusations had suggested Jones left the scene of a crash and later made threats during a phone call with police at the site. The district attorney’s review ended any chance of the case moving forward.