"I was never there" - Jon Jones reacts to being cleared of charges stemming from alleged car accident in February 

Jon Jones shared his thoughts on the district attorney's office dropping charges against him. The charges stemmed from a car accident on Feb. 21 in Albuquerque, where he was accused of fleeing the scene of the accident and threatening a police officer.

Ad

Recently, the Bernalillo County (New Mexico) district attorney's office announced that it has reason to believe that Jones' alibi defense was credible, leading to the dismissal of all charges related to the incident.

In a lengthy social media post addressing the court's decision, Jones wrote:

"I want to begin by thanking the district attorney’s office for carefully reviewing the facts and ultimately vindicating me completely. I have always believed in the importance of truth and fairness, and I am grateful that the evidence spoke for itself. The simple fact is this: I was never there. I never even left my house that night, and all the evidence proved that."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The incident received significant attention when it was reported, and many criticized Jones, who has had multiple run-ins with the law. Addressing these preconceived notions, Jones continued:

"In this case, there was a rush to judgment before any real evidence was gathered. I understand that, in the court of public opinion, the allegations may have seemed believable, especially given my past mistakes. But by the time these claims were made public, I had just retired from competition, and that moment was stolen from me by someone who made false accusations to avoid a DWI and any real accountability."

Ad

He added:

"I sincerely hope that this individual is held responsible by Albuquerque’s law enforcement. They not only disrupted my retirement but also made our police department appear negligent in the process. It is deeply troubling that, in today’s world, a single false accusation can take so much away from someone before any evidence is even considered."

Ad

Jonny Meat @JonnyBones I want to begin by thanking the district attorney’s office for carefully reviewing the facts and ultimately vindicating me completely. I have always believed in the importance of truth and fairness, and I am grateful that the evidence spoke for itself. The simple fact is this: I

Ad

Background of the February incident involving Jon Jones

On Feb. 21, the police officers responding to a vehicle crash found a woman in the passenger seat who appeared to be intoxicated. She claimed that Jon Jones, the former UFC two-division champion, had driven the car and fled the scene on foot.

During the investigation, the woman called someone she claimed was Jones. During the telephonic conversation, the person allegedly sounded intoxicated and threatened the cop.

Ad

The details of the case became public in June, around the time Jones announced his retirement from professional MMA competition, subjecting him to intense public scrutiny.

However, Jones' legal team presented his cell phone records in court, proving that he was nowhere near the crash site when the incident occurred. His attorney, Christopher Dodd, thanked the district attorney's office for conducting a full and fair review, which confirmed Jones' innocence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.