Conor McGregor looks massive in latest image posted on Instagram

Conor McGregor wasn't kidding when he said he's "really enjoying being built like a refrigerator."

A recent post on his Instagram stories showed McGregor's latest body transformation. Having mostly competed at lightweight (155 pounds) over his past few fights, the Irishman looked completely different with his larger frame.

Right now, McGregor appears to be carrying over 200 pounds. The Irishman, of course, has fought at welterweight a couple of times in his career. Even then, he hasn't come close to looking as massive as in his latest photo.

McGregor recently revealed that he's comfortable at his current weight. In the aftermath of UFC 274 earlier this month, former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira issued a challenge to McGregor.

'The Notorious' appeared to be somewhat interested, but revealed that he wasn't really keen on making the cut to 155 pounds. On Twitter, the former champ-champ wrote:

"I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do."

Conor McGregor teases return to the UFC welterweight division

Conor McGregor wants to become the first-ever three-weight UFC champion by challenging Kamaru Usman in his comeback fight.

In an interview with his own media outlet, The MacLife, McGregor revealed his intentions of moving up to welterweight to challenge the division's champion. 'The Notorious' said:

"Myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I'm eyeballing at the minute. Why cut the weight? I've already won the 155-pound title. I got myself to a lightweight frame, but you know, I'm big now. I feel big. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I've got good energy. I'm coming back from a gruesome injury. I don't want to be depleting myself. There should be no need to deplete myself."

McGregor hasn't been in action since he suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The fight ended in the opening round, when McGregor suffered a freak accident. He underwent surgery that same month and has since been recovering on the sidelines.

