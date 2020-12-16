Conor McGregor net worth 2020 - How much does the UFC superstar earn in a year?

Conor McGregor once famously said, "I'm 30 now, say by 35 I'll be a billionaire." A man of his words, 'The Notorious' is very well headed that way with fight purses, endorsements, and profit from his whiskey company combined.

Conor McGregor is by far the richest athlete in UFC. His per fight salary is almost double than the second or third highest paid fighters in the company, like Alistair Overeem or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Here's a look at the overall net worth of Conor McGregor in 2020.

How much is Conor McGregor worth?

According to several sources, the net worth of Conor McGregor in 2020 stands at $120 million.

Forbes lists The Irishman at #16 on their World's Highest Paid Athletes of 2020. His earnings from this year are shown as $48 million as of June, comprised of $32 million official payday for UFC 246 and $16 million for endorsements.

He has also recently renewed his deal with Reebok, earning him another $5 million per year. On top of this, there is the revenue income from his Irish whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve. Whiskey sales generated over $1 billion in the first year of the company, according to McGregor's Instagram post. The former two-division Champion donates a large part of the sum towards First Responders and Veteran support causes around the world.

Conor McGregor had only one UFC outing this year - against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. It was his first fight since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov the year before.

Ahead of the fight, Conor McGregor sat down with ESPN's Ariel Helwani and disclosed how much he earned for his last fight and how much he was expecting for the next.

'The Notorious' predicted an $80 million payday for the fight against 'Cowboy', and revealed that he made $50 million for the fight versus Khabib.

"They think I'm toast, Ariel, but I'm still the bread." 🍞@TheNotoriousMMA says he made $50 million for the Khabib fight and predicts an $80 million payday for #UFC246 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/UjpLhbDBAC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

Conor McGregor UFC paydays

Conor McGregor earned a total of $5 million for fighting and beating Chad Mendes at UFC 189, and $12 million for becoming the Featherweight Champion, knocking out Jose Aldo.

His earnings started to soar with his two contests with Nate Diaz, already earning him a guaranteed purse of eight digits.

But Conor McGregor's biggest payday to date is his 'Money' Fight with Floyd Mayweather, which earned him guaranteed disclosed paycheck of $30 million. It is likely he took home a massive $130 million with all things combined, which brought his total takings from the fight to around $100 million or so.

On this day two years ago, #MayweatherMcGregor met in a boxing ring.



Say what you want about the fight but it was a major spectacle and something I don’t think will be matched for a very long time. Grateful to be a part of it. #boxing #mma pic.twitter.com/HDbbIi8vba — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) August 26, 2019

Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 next month. He is likely to receive a similar amount for the fight to that of his previous UFC outing and take home a big paycheck, whether he wins the fight or not.