In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin's relationship, Khamzat Chimaev has two dates in mind for return, and more.

#3. Fans speculate Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are in an 'open relationship'

Days after Conor McGregor was accused of 'violent' sexual assault on a woman at the NBA Finals, he posted pictures with his family on the occasion of Father's Day. In the Instagram carousel, there were some pictures of him with his fiancee Dee Devlin, where they both looked intimate and cozied up.

Fans took to social media to express their surprise at the amiability between the two given the Irishman's recent transgressions, which are the latest in a list of many. Even if the allegations of sexual assault are false, McGregor is caught engaging with the accuser and leading her to the bathroom on camera.

Some showed sympathy for Devlin. Others speculated that they were in an open relationship, in which the two partners mutually agree to have physical and emotional relationships with other people.

iAMinvisible @funnyhunnids @Grapegone It just confirms my belief that they’re in an open relationship @Grapegone It just confirms my belief that they’re in an open relationship

#ConorMcGregor Dee Devlin is an absolute doormat. No amount of money can be worth the constant humiliation Dee Devlin is an absolute doormat. No amount of money can be worth the constant humiliation#ConorMcGregor

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor are expecting their fourth child together.

#2. Khamzat Chimaev wants two UFC fights before 2023 ends

Khamzat Chimaev has pitched two back-to-back dates for his octagon return.

He has taken to his official Twitter to announce that he would like to fight two more times before the year ends. Chimaev is eyeing to compete at the promotion's return to Paris on September 2, followed by UFC 294 pay-per-view card on October 21 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev I am ready to fight in paris ready to fight after in abu dhabi let me smash somebody @ufc I am ready to fight in paris ready to fight after in abu dhabi let me smash somebody @ufc

His last outing saw 'Borz' defeat Kevin Holland in a last-minute matchup at UFC 279 in a catchweight bout. Chimaev missing weight by a huge margin and robbing fans of the Nate Diaz fight with nonchalance did not sit too well with the fans.

#1. Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White proposing Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury

One of the many reasons Francis Ngannou departed from the UFC was Dana White's reluctance to let him fight in a boxing match. To date, only one fighter has managed to cross over and compete while being on the UFC roster - Conor McGregor's historic foray into boxing against Floyd Mayweather.

However, days after Ngannou signed with the PFL, White enthusiastically floated a crossover boxing match between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' has been talking about fighting both Ngannou and Jones for quite some time now.

Answering a question on the matter by Mirror Fighting, Ngannou gave a tongue-in-cheek response taking a dig at White:

"That was never an idea when I was in the UFC and now that I'm not in the UFC I think that everything is all about 'how to take down Ngannou', but Ngannou stands up. I'm going to be here for a while!"

When asked about how his working relationship was with PFL's Don Davis and Peter Murray as compared to Dana White, 'The Predator' said it was 'different, healthy, and respectful.'

