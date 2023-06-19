"He still has her rubbing his feet" - Conor McGregor's intimate photos with Dee Devlin days after r*pe allegations stir 'open relationship' rumors

Conor McGregor recently posted some intimate pictures with his fiancee Dee Devlin, days after he was accused of violent sexual assault on a woman. The adorable Father's Day post from McGregor, also featuring their three children, showed Devlin rubbing the UFC superstar's feet in one picture.

Fans can't comprehend how Devlin is affectionate towards her fiancee days after he was seen walking into a bathroom with another woman. Some believe they are in an open relationship.

Meanwhile, others are of the opinion Dee Devlin has simply come to terms with McGregor's deeds as she anyways can't do much about them. Baffled by an unwillingness to leave 'The Notorious', some also believe she is simply in it for the money.

Check out some comments below:

"Bro was literally cheating on her in front of the whole world with some fat chick last week and he still has her rubbing his feet 😭😭 can’t feel bad for dee"

"You think she’s cheating aswell, gotta at least have a side piece who keeps her company"

"She has no self worth lol the money bought that years ago"

"Is it really cheating if they’re public about their open relationship?"

"Lifesaver" - Conor McGregor on his relationship with Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin met in 2008 and have stayed together ever since, bearing three kids in the process and another already on the way. Devlin has stood strong with her man during previous allegations of sexual misconduct as well.

McGregor has previously admitted that Devlin has been his driving force since day one and is the reason why he reached where he has. The former two-division UFC champion said in an interview with VIP Magazine dating back to 2015:

"Every day, since I started out in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her, and that’s for sure. I’m doing all of this for her."

Conor McGregor has been previously accused of raping a woman in a Dublin penthouse in 2018 and attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure in Corsica, France in 2020. 'The Notorious' most recently has been accused of violent sexual assault on a woman at the NBA Finals Game 4 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center.

Matt Couch @RealMattCouch BREAKING: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Arrested for "Alleged" Sexual Assault and Indecent Exposure in Corsica multiple outlets reporting. BREAKING: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Arrested for "Alleged" Sexual Assault and Indecent Exposure in Corsica multiple outlets reporting.

