Conor McGregor reveals plans for his eventual wedding to Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor has assured that his wedding to Dee Devlin is going to be a grand one. The 32-year-old UFC superstar noted that he will marry Devlin somewhere in Ireland.

McGregor is currently in Abu Dhabi ahead of his UFC 257 fight against Dustin Poirier. He is ranked No.4 in the lightweight division, and a win over Poirier could earn him a title shot, especially if he wins in a "spectacular" fashion, as specified by the UFC president Dana White.

During a recent interaction on Extratv, Conor McGregor was asked about his plans for his marriage, and the Irishman revealed that his wedding is going to be "extravagant".

"My wedding is going to be extravagant, that's for damn sure. We are gonna have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best. We have got to find the location; it's going to be Ireland, I'm gonna get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it's a big process. Let's see what happens, I'm ready for it all," said McGregor.

Conor McGregor had announced his engagement to Dee Devlin in August of 2020. Devlin is a model-turned-businessperson who also takes care of McGregor's finances and training regimes.

When was the first time Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin met each other?

Conor McGregor met Dee Devlin for the first time in a nightclub in 2008. The two have been together since, and plan to get married soon. Speaking to VIP Magazine, The Notorious had cited Devlin as one of the reasons behind his success.

"Every day, since I started out in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her, and that’s for sure. I’m doing all of this for her," said McGregor.

During the early days of their relationship, Devlin reportedly used to work as a model and a waitress, before McGregor struck it rich with his talents in mixed martial arts. McGregor and Devlin are parents to two children, and are expecting a third child soon.