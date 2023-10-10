Conor McGregor revels in a diet of "whiskey and protein," discloses former nutritionist

Conor McGregor has been active for more than two years after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. The former double champ has reportedly entered the USADA testing pool, signaling that his return could be drawing near. George Lockhart, who served as his nutritionist, recently shared a glimpse into the diet of 'The Notorious'.

Speaking with Betway, Lockhart was asked what McGregor is like in terms of his nutrition, responding:

"Obviously I worked with Conor for about six years. I remember he loved lamb. I used to cook a s**t-ton of lamb for him! I got so good at cooking lamb, but that was his big go to. For Tyson [Fury], it’s fish and chips, and [Joseph Parker] it’s fish. They're fueling the stereotypes!"

He was then asked if the former double champ eats clean, to which he responded by giving an insight into McGregor's diet:

"I would say he was definitely a big sweets guy; you know what I mean? So, he was on a good diet… whiskey and protein, you can't beat that!"

It should come as no surprise that McGregor whiskey and protein are a big part of McGregor's diet. The biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts launched Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in 2018 and is often seen enjoying and promoting the drink.

Conor McGregor and Dana White share differing updates on USADA status

There was speculation that Conor McGregor could make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 296 in December. That failed to materialize, however, as the former double champ failed to enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency, or USADA, testing pool.

While he alleged that he submitted a sample earlier this week, McGregor followed that up by tweeting:

"I’m back in the pool. Will be doing my stint at high elevation before the bout."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Conor McGregor's tweet

UFC CEO Dana White revealed that while McGregor has submitted the paperwork, he is not officially back in the testing pool. Speaking at the UFC Fight Night 229 post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman stated:

"He is not officially in the USADA pool. He has submitted the paperwork. Probably by Monday, he will be submitted. Again, don't hold me to that but the paperwork is submitted. Next week sometime."

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor here.

While he claimed that the promotion does not have a return date in mind, there has been speculation that 'The Notorious' could return against Michael Chandler at UFC 300.

USADA rules stipulate that fighters must spend six months in the testing pool, and submit two negative samples, before returning to the octagon. Assuming no exemption is granted, the former double champ will be eligible to fight in April 2024.