Ranking 5 best UFC entrances of Conor McGregor

Ever since he made his walkout at UFC on Fuel TV 9 for his debut in 2013 in Sweden, Conor McGregor has transformed MMA. He has defeated some of the biggest stars and broken several records in the process, including becoming the first fighter to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously.

'The Notorious' has become an MMA legend for single-handedly bringing the sport into the mainstream. From becoming the UFC's poster boy to bringing the MMA organization billions in revenue, Conor McGregor is the face of a revolution. He has been the talk of the town for several reasons, good and bad, earning him a massive fan following.

To witness the 'Mystic Mac' enter the UFC octagon and bring his dreams to reality has been a treat for fight fans. As for his walkouts, they carry the thrill that gives his spectators goosebumps. With the most popular face in MMA rambling his way into the octagon wearing the Irish flag and Foggy Dew playing in the background, his entrances are nothing less than historic.

Here, we rank the five best UFC entrances of Conor McGregor:

#5 - Conor McGregor returns at UFC 246 after a two-year break

Conor McGregot at UFC 246

After losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018, Conor McGregor took a hiatus from MMA. With one of his biggest rivals in the UFC handing him an overwhelming loss, McGregor went into a deep slumber. For nearly two years, there was no sighting of 'Notorious,' at least in the UFC octagon.

However, like rain in a drought-struck desert, Conor McGregor made his return. The Irishman took on Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 with over 19,000 people in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As he entered the venue with the Irish flag on his back and his favorite song telling the Irish tale, the crowd erupted in earth-shattering cheer.

UFC broadcaster Jon Anik narrated one of Conor McGregor's most iconic UFC entrances and said:

"There are two things in all professional sports that are as dramatic, as intense, as special, as a Conor McGregor walk and ensuing mixed martial arts fight."

