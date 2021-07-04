Watch: Javier Mendez posts hilarious video calling Khabib Nurmagomedov a cheater

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his coach Javier Mendez share an adorable bond which is often manifested in funny videos of 'The Eagle' uploaded by Mendez. In a recent video uploaded to Instagram, Javier Mendez accused Khabib of cheating during a training session. The former UFC lightweight champion hilariously denied the allegations.

In the video, coach Javier Mendez is seen driving alongside his fighters, who are all running except for Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is on a bicycle. As Mendez pulled up next to Khabib riding his bike, he said:

"Look at this coach, cheater. Cheater coach. He is a cheater. Cheater ride there, riding a bike. You think you are a coach now? Why are you riding a bike?"

Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed to be taking care of the other fighters and defended his stance, saying:

"Coach, me and you, we can cheat now. We are coaches."

Comparing Khabib's bike ride to him being in a car, Javier Mendez claimed to be cheating even bigger and better.

Javier Mendez has sugegsted a comeback strategy for Khabib Nurmagomedov

The relationship between Javier Mendez and Khabib Nurmagomedov goes way beyond the usual coach-pupil relationship. Despite Khabib having announced his retirement from the sport in October 2020, the duo continues to share a strong bond.

But Mendez seemingly hasn't lost all hope of a comeback for the undefeated Dagestani fighter. In a recent interview with Betway Insider, Mendez revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov needed to gain his mother's permission before stepping inside the octagon again. Also suggesting a timeline for a possible return, Mendez told Betway Insider:

“I can say this comfortably, that after two years out of the octagon, there will definitely be no comeback. I’d definitely say that when he’s past his prime, definitely not because he’s not going to compete when he’s not able to compete. But I can honestly say that if he’s still in his prime, there’s always the possibility that he and his mother could talk. I can say that. I wouldn’t bet against it, but I know there is a possible situation that I could see. If there was something that would bring him back, it’s him still being in his prime and him and his mother talking.”

