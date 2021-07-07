"Slow and weak" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed how fighting Conor McGregor felt

In the aftermath of Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominant win over Conor McGregor, 'The Eagle' revealed that the Irishman was slow and weak.

Nurmagomedov was asked about McGregor's timing, to which he responded by saying that his counterpart wasn't tired in the first couple of minutes.

However, as the fight gradually progressed, Conor McGregor proved to be quite slow and weak. Nurmagomedov even spoke on how McGregor tried to calm him down in-between rounds by claiming that it was only business.

"No, I all the time catch him. He's like, in the first couple of minutes he's not tired but after, he's slow and weak. He tried to talk with me about, it's only business. This meant for me, 'please calm down, don't smash me, don't smash me'. It's only business, you know, he tried to get me to relax."

In the lead-up to UFC 229, Conor McGregor engaged in some brutal trash-talking against Nurmagomedov. The Irishman took shots at Khabib in every way, speaking about his religion, his family, and even his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

At the pay-per-view itself, Nurmagomedov absolutely dominated McGregor and submitted him in the fourth round of their fight. Since the championship bout, the Irishman has been vouching for a rematch against 'The Eagle' but the former UFC lightweight champion announced his retirement in 2020 after beating Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor is now focused on his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier

At the upcoming UFC 264 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor will look to avenge another of his losses.

The former UFC lightweight champion will look to put his UFC 257 loss behind him and get past Dustin Poirier to finally secure his first win in the UFC's lightweight division since 2016.

The last time Conor McGregor was victorious at 155 pounds was against Eddie Alvarez when he won the belt. In his next lightweight bout, McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov in 2018.

On July 10, the Irishman could secure one of the most important victories of his career if he gets past Poirier inside Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

