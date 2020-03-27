Conor McGregor's coach explains the consequence of Coronavirus restrictions on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson

Coach John Kavanagh shares his opinions on the possibility of UFC 249 happening

Kavanagh shares how the two fighters will fare in the aftermath of Covid-19 shutdowns

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

UFC president Dana White has repeatedly said that UFC 249 and its main event fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is going to happen. But many people are still not buying that it can actually take place on April 18.

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh is one of them. In a pair of tweets on Thursday, Kavanagh shared his opinion on the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight.

John Kavanagh: I just can't see it happening

After four previous cancellations, Khabib vs Ferguson was finally booked as the headliner for UFC 249 slated to take place at Barclays Center, Brooklyn. But with that venue cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions, the status of the fight is currently up in the air, even though White assures that is not the case.

Kavanagh expressed his doubts about the event happening on the predetermined date of April 18 over Twitter. But if it does, he does not think the 4-5 weeks of hiatus in active training will have any effect on the fighters' skills.

He highlighted the fact that both the fighters are way too experienced to let these few weeks have any significant impact on their technique inside the Octagon. On the other hand, it might do them the favor of going into a fight without any injuries.

The fighters have 2many years of consistent training for a couple of weeks to have any real effect on technique or timing. I think the only real effect is theyll come in completely injury free. No bruising, no tweaked knees, nothing. That been said I just cant see it happening 🤷‍♂️ — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 26, 2020

Despite putting up a fight initially and hosting UFC Brasilia amidst the outbreak in an empty stadium, the promotion had to cancel three subsequent events owing to Covid-19 crack down. However, White has remained persistent that Khabib vs. Ferguson will definitely happen and even confirmed in a recent interview that a venue for the highly-anticipated bout is nearly fixed.