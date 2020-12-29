Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh spots a book that closely copies his best-selling title, Win or Learn

John Kavanagh is best known for being Conor McGregor's head coach, but he is also the author of a best-selling book.

In 2016, Kavanagh released a book called Win Or Learn: MMA, Conor McGregor and Me: A Trainer's Journey. It is a hot-seller, but recently Kavanagh noticed there is a book that is very similar to his, called Learn or Lose.

Although Kavanagh's book is about how he become an MMA coach and training McGregor, the titles of the book are very similar. This book also touches on the Irishman's rise as the about section of the book is as follows:

"This book explores five super MMA title fights from the world championship, starring ‘superstar’ UFC fighters. In each section, the history behind a fight between two stars is examined and analysed through the lens of Learn or Lose, paying attention not so much to the cage fights per se, but rather to the interactions of the fighters, pre- and post-fight, to the evolution of their psychological and emotional balance, and how it consequently affected the final outcome. In the next part of every section, the book engages with each of the two fighters separately; their actions (and the meaning behind them) is examined, as well as how those actions ultimately influenced the end result. The ‘correct’ and ‘incorrect’ actions are highlighted and, in the case of the erroneous ones, the author, assuming different roles, like that of a mental coach, tries to give his opinion regarding what he believes would have been wise for them to do.

"At the end of each section, the author elevates these conclusions to life lessons; life lessons stemming from the immense efforts of all those first-class fighters and widely important people, from their right and wrong actions, from the way they handle things and their attitude and philosophy of life as a whole. Life lessons that can be used in the toughest, most meaningful fight we have to put up in the course of life, the fight for SELF-IMPROVEMENT and SELF-REALISATION."

Conor McGregor's next fight

Although the book similarities caught John Kavanagh's eye, he is focused on Conor McGregor. The Irishman will headline UFC 257 on January 23, 2021 against Dustin Poirier.

It will be McGregor's first fight since he defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds to return to the win column. If he can get past Poirier, McGregor could soon become a UFC champion again in 2021.