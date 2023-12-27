Conor McGregor's fake signed contract for Michael Chandler fight - 5 hilarious white elephant gift suggestions for UFC fighters

This is the season for holiday cheer, even in the fierce world of the UFC. As the fighters hang up their gloves for a well-deserved break, we can't help but imagine what kind of offbeat gifts they might exchange. This year, it's less about heated rivalries and more about fostering camaraderie.

Let's dive into the festive spirit and explore possible Christmas gift suggestions for the UFC fighters.

#1 Conor McGregor pranks Michael Chandler with fake fight contract

Conor McGregor's role as a rival coach opposite Michael Chandler on 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 sparked anticipation for the Irishman's highly awaited octagon return. The show's central theme focused on the prospect of a clash between McGregor and Chandler in the season finale.

'The Notorious' has been out of action following a significant leg injury sustained in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor's hopes for a comeback against Chandler this year were dashed due to his failure to meet mandatory drug testing requirements imposed by the USADA. Unfortunately, an official date and venue for the anticipated showdown between the two fighters remain uncertain.

It would be hilarious if McGregor were to send a fake signed contract to Chandler, especially given the current impatience of both potential opponents awaiting the prompt materialization of the fight.

#2 Dana White offers Francis Ngannou a super fight with Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou stand out as two highly coveted heavyweights in MMA. While setting up a bout between them might have been uncomplicated in their UFC days, the present conditions introduce a fresh set of challenges.

'The Predator' opted to leave the MMA promotion earlier this year and is currently signed with the PFL. A significant factor influencing Ngannou's departure from the UFC was Dana White denying him the opportunity to pursue boxing while still under contract.

Meanwhile, Ngannou made his professional boxing debut against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in October. Despite ultimately losing via a split decision, the Cameroonian surprised everyone by scoring a knockdown in the third round and delivering an impressive overall performance.

For a Jones vs. Ngannou showdown to occur, it would necessitate a cross-promotion collaboration between the organizations. However, the UFC has traditionally steered clear of shared promotional initiatives. Hence, White extending a super fight opportunity would be an ideal Christmas gift for 'The Predator'.

#3 UFC assigns a science teacher for Bryce Mitchell

Rising UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell has been in the spotlight throughout the year for his eccentric theories. 'Thug Nasty' has carved out a niche as one of the most vocal proponents of conspiracy theories within the UFC.

From his assertion that the US government purposely engineered COVID-19 to control firearms to his beliefs in a flat Earth, Mitchell consistently embraces and aligns himself with various unconventional viewpoints.

If the UFC were to gift the Arkansas native with a science teacher, it could be considered the ultimate Christmas present—a better way to dispel his skepticism towards widely accepted scientific principles.

#4 Dana White offers Belal Muhammad a shot at 'BMF' championship

Belal Muhammad has consistently expressed his yearning for a welterweight title shot for over a year. Despite Muhammad's 10-fight undefeated streak, which includes several victories over top-15 ranked opponents, Leon Edwards has consistently dismissed his chances. Instead, 'Rocky' opted to face Colby Covington for his second title defense at UFC 296.

Despite the setbacks, 'Remember the Name' remains optimistic, believing that UFC CEO Dana White will eventually recognize his achievements and grant him the title shot.

If Edwards continues to reject the prospect of facing Muhammad next, the perfect Christmas present for the Chicago native would be the UFC extending an opportunity for him to contend for the 'BMF' title, currently held by Justin Gaethje.

#5 UFC assigns a public relations consultant for Sean Strickland

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is widely recognized as one of the most divisive figures in the MMA community. His notoriety has grown in recent years, thanks to his inclination to express eccentric and controversial remarks in interviews and on social media platforms.

Whether broaching contentious subjects such as his claimed affiliations with Neo-Nazis or expressing aspirations of becoming a serial killer, the 32-year-old American exhibits a lack of hesitation when it comes to voicing provocative opinions. While some may contend that these bold statements are a facet of his fighter persona, they have equally sparked both outrage and concern.

Providing Strickland with a public relations consultant would be a thoughtful and ideal gift from the UFC. Such a gesture could serve as a valuable means to enhance his public image and navigate potential controversies more effectively.