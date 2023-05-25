UFC superstar Conor McGregor has recently made public his desire to re-enter the realm of boxing and face off against boxing champion Canelo Alvarez in a potential bout.

In response, Canelo confidently asserted that he could defeat McGregor using only one hand, fueling the verbal exchanges between the two fighters. The banter continued as McGregor humorously suggested that he could triumph over Alvarez even without the use of his hands. McGregor's comment ignited a wave of laughter and amusement among passionate combat sports fans.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Canelo you little ginger sausage. I’d beat you with NO HANDS. Don’t forget. Canelo you little ginger sausage. I’d beat you with NO HANDS. Don’t forget.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @cryptopainzy predicted that 'The Notorious' will be knocked down in round one:

"Brah you don't even know fight. If you were to fight Canelo you get finished in the first round BY KO."

Another user @CaponeOfFamilia tweeted:

@victormorones stated:

"No, you can’t balance without arms."

Another fan @_queenmexi claimed that Canelo Alvarez will ace Conor McGregor:

"Uffff... this was not on my 2023 bingo card. My favorite UFC fighter, and my favorite boxer... I love you Conor, but you aren't taking down Canelo, el rey."

Mexi❤️‍🔥 @_queenmexi @TheNotoriousMMA Uffff... this was not on my 2023 bingo card. My favorite UFC fighter, and my favorite boxer... I love you Conor, but you aren't taking down Canelo, el rey. @TheNotoriousMMA Uffff... this was not on my 2023 bingo card. My favorite UFC fighter, and my favorite boxer... I love you Conor, but you aren't taking down Canelo, el rey.

@TheDazzlerTKO1 reacted:

"Isn't he bigger than you ??"

@jsdestiny remarked:

"Welp no one can top that."

Social media user @cerwinliveYT stated:

"You might need hands Conor."

Popular Mr. Olympia champion Chris Bumstead reacted:

@BallsDeepInYm3 reacted with Conor McGregor's most famous quotes:

Unlawful @Unlawful_Sports @TheNotoriousMMA Bro you talking everything except the guy your suppose to be fighting @MikeChandlerMMA Bare knuckle, boxing, WWE I mean do you even plan to actually make a return or what’s the deal? @TheNotoriousMMA Bro you talking everything except the guy your suppose to be fighting @MikeChandlerMMA Bare knuckle, boxing, WWE I mean do you even plan to actually make a return or what’s the deal?

Brendan Schaub chimes in on Conor McGregor's documentary

Conor McGregor's recent documentary, 'McGregor Forever,' has garnered predominantly positive reviews since its release earlier this year, and the acclaim continues with UFC heavyweight veteran Brendan Schaub joining the chorus of praise.

The captivating documentary provides an intimate glimpse into the life of the MMA icon, delving into both his personal and professional journey. The documentary highlights key moments such as his highly anticipated clashes with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone, and Dustin Poirier between 2018 and 2021.

The Netflix series also grants fans unprecedented access to McGregor's role as a devoted family man, showcasing his relationship with long-time partner Dee Devlin and their children.

'Big Brown' reacted to the new 'McGregor Forever' documentary :

"I watched it and I got sad. I got sad at the end because, I don't think we'll ever see that again, not in my lifetime. Now we'll see guys taking on these huge boxing fights. It started the whole Jake Paul and Logan Paul thing. All that comes out of Conor's ability to dream so damn big to fight Floyd Mayweather, so now it's common... You see Conor, and you don't think he takes the game that seriously because he does all antics... You watch it, and you see how much he cares... It was fascinating."

Check out Schaub's entire remarks below:

