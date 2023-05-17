The highly anticipated four-part documentary series, 'McGregor Forever,' chronicles the remarkable journey of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, the charismatic Irishman, as he confronts adversity and stages an inspiring comeback from injury.

This captivating series debuted on the online streaming platform Netflix on May 17th. Produced by the prestigious Religion of Sport and helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Gotham Chopra, known for his exceptional documentaries on sports legends like LeBron James and Tom Brady.

In an extraordinary revelation, documentarian Gotham Chopra recounts an intense and unforgettable encounter with 'The Notorious' during the press conference for UFC 264.

During a recent interaction on the Fansided MMA podcast, Chopra discloses his unique experience as part of Conor McGregor's entourage. They were swiftly escorted off the stage and confined to a small room, the 48-year-old Boston-based filmmaker remarked:

"The 2nd Poirier fight in Vegas, and I was kind of with Conor. As he was on stage during his crazy press conference, they had to be separated, and he got rushed off the stage. I got rushed off with him, and then one of the security guards pushed us into a holding room, and he is like, 'Stay here. It's not safe.'"

Gotham Chopra added:

"And I was stuck in this room for like 10 minutes with Conor McGregor, maybe one or two other people. It was like being in with a caged lion, and I was like trying to film it. But then I was like, I don't know like, he's really menacing right now. I don't wanna get into it with him."

Conor McGregor says a fight with Michael Chandler will be announced "very soon"

Conor McGregor has been absent from the octagon action since 2021, following back-to-back defeats against Dustin Poirier. However, news of his eagerly awaited return has emerged, as he is set to take on a prominent role in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

In the 31st season of TUF, 'The Notorious' will square off against Michael Chandler, with both fighters assuming coaching duties for opposing teams. This exciting matchup is expected to culminate in a headline bout at the season finale, which will be broadcasted as a pay-per-view event.

Although the show's premiere is scheduled for May 30th, the UFC has remained tight-lipped regarding the specifics of the highly anticipated fight. Crucial details, including the fight date, venue, fight card, and even the weight class for the bout, are yet to be officially announced.

Nevertheless, McGregor himself has confirmed that an announcement is imminent. During a recent encounter with TMZ, the former two-division champ was questioned about the fight, and he assured fans that details would be revealed shortly:

"Soon, very soon. An announcement soon. Announcement soon.”

