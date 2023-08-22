Conor McGregor seemingly confirms December return going against Dana White's recent statement

Conor McGregor's inactivity has spanned more than two years as the former double champ has not entered the octagon since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. 'The Notorious' has been more active in the mixed martial arts scene, recently coaching season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Michael Chandler.

While both fighters had been clear that they were looking to fight before the end of the year, UFC President Dana White recently shared that may no longer be the case. During a recent appearance on Crain & Company, the promotional frontman stated:

"Obviously, we're running this whole season of The Ultimate Fighter. To not do that fight would be ridiculous, but we're working on it. I'm hoping we can do it early next year."

After confirming that December no longer appeared to be an option for his return, McGregor backtracked on Monday, tweeting:

"December is back on the table!"

It is unclear what has changed over the past 24 hours that has led to UFC 296 being back on the table. McGregor reportedly failed to meet the deadline to enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. In order for the bout to take place this year, it is likely that he will need to receive an exemption from the UFC, as Brock Lesnar did at UFC 200.

Conor McGregor previously claimed December bout was unlikely to happen

Conor McGregor has shared big plans for his return to mixed martial arts, beginning with a bout against Michael Chandler. 'The Notorious' also plans to challenge Justin Gaethje for the symbolic 'BMF' title and complete his rivalry with Nate Diaz with a trilogy bout.

In a series of since-deleted voice notes, McGregor claimed that December no longer seemed likely for his return, stating:

"I’m ready, yeah. I'm ready. I want in. I wanted the announcement [for] December 16. I’ve given everything. It’s not going to happen. It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. I thought we [confirmed it], but turns out, maybe it’s not so much. I don’t know, but anyway, I hold the power, and I’m going to keep doing my thing, I’m in a great spot, and I’ll see you all soon. F**king early next year, hopefully."

McGregor pleaded to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and former Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett, claiming that he is being kept from his livelihood. It is unclear if the biggest star in mixed martial arts will make his return this year or have to wait until 2024.