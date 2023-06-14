Conor McGregor shows his inner 'Mr. Beast' after sending the Miami Heat mascot to hospital

Conor McGregor has made headlines for both good and bad reasons over the past week.

'The Notorious' recently made an appearance at the NBA Finals, contested between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, where an apparent skit went awry. McGregor punched the Miami Heat mascot, Bernie, in the face, which unfortunately sent him to the hospital.

But on the most recent episode of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) 31, Conor McGregor channeled his inner 'Mr. Beast' with an immensely generous act.

Mr. Beast, one of the world's biggest YouTubers, is famous for his generosity, such as giving a waitress a new car as a tip or spending millions of dollars on clothes for people in need.

During episode three of TUF 31, which aired yesterday, McGregor paid a young fan $1,200 for several custom-made action figures of 'The Notorious'.

Conor McGregor uploaded footage of the interaction on Twitter and said:

"It was a pleasure meeting Samuel on tonight's episode of The @UltimateFighter. An incredible craftsman!"

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA



The



Check out below for TV listing times across the globe.

ufc.com/news/how-watch… It was a pleasure meeting Samuel on tonight's episode of The @UltimateFighter . An incredible craftsman!The @UltimateFighter episode 3 debuts tonight at 7 pm PT & 10 pm ET on @ESPN & ESPN+Check out below for TV listing times across the globe. It was a pleasure meeting Samuel on tonight's episode of The @UltimateFighter. An incredible craftsman!The @UltimateFighter episode 3 debuts tonight at 7 pm PT & 10 pm ET on @ESPN & ESPN+Check out below for TV listing times across the globe. ufc.com/news/how-watch… https://t.co/d0lAaTHhT1

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are the coaches for the ongoing season of TUF. The show is scheduled to finish on August 15, and the two lightweight stars are expected to face off at some point in the future.

The fight is yet to be officially announced by the UFC, as complications regarding McGregor's re-entry into the USADA testing pool appear to be lingering.

The Irishman was removed from the testing pool following his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor broke his leg in brutal fashion and has recently completed rehabilitation on the injury.

'The Notorious' will need to re-enter the USADA testing pool for six months before he is eligible to compete, and it is unclear whether he has done so yet.

Gordon Ryan praises Conor McGregor for recent act of kindness on TUF 31

Gordon Ryan, the No.1 submission grappler in the world right now, recently praised Conor McGregor's act of generosity on TUF 31.

McGregor has made headlines for paying $1,200 to a young fan for several action figures of 'The Notorious', which the Irishman acknowledged his son would thoroughly enjoy.

McGregor has had his fair share of controversy, and he is not adored universally by the MMA fanbase. But Gordon Ryan has given credit to the Irishman for his charity and posted this on Instagram:

"Say what you want, this dude changed the sport and is giving back left and right"

See the post below:

Screenshot of Gordon Ryan's Instagram story

Poll : 0 votes