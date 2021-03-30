Conor McGregor shows off leaner physique ahead of Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer look set to face each other inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 254. Ahead of his trilogy fight against 'The Diamond', McGregor posted a picture of a leaner self on Twitter. Promoting his personal training app, McGregor FAST, the Irishman wrote on Twitter:

Red Zone Anaerobic Strength Training on the @McGregorFast program.

A true frame changer.

Good luck everyone. Available now on the app.. @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/Q35BiJ1h4G — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 30, 2021

Prior to this, McGregor had posted other images of himself looking meaner and leaner in the lead up to the fight.

Dustin Poirier chose Conor McGregor over a title fight

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor via second-round TKO in their most recent outing at UFC 257. After thrashing McGregor's lead leg with vicious calf kicks, Poirier avenged a seven-year-old loss from their first meeting at UFC 178.

A trilogy fight between the two finally seems scheduled for UFC 264 as confirmed by Dana White at the UFC 260 presser. Soon afterwards, Poirier also showed his approval for the July 10 date via Twitter.

July 10th 💎 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 28, 2021

While many believe the rubber match should have been for the vacant UFC lightweight title, it hardly seems to matter to the No. 1 contender, Dustin Poirier.

As reported by MMA journalist Aaron Bronster, Poirier chose the trilogy fight against McGregor over a shot at the UFC lightweight title. Based on his conversation with Dana White, Bronsteter wrote over Twitter:

Dana White told me that Dustin Poirier was offered a shot at the lightweight title and decided to pursue the Conor McGregor rematch instead. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 25, 2021

Earlier, Ariel Helwani from ESPN had predicted that the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy might not be for the title. In an episode of DC and Helwani podcast, Helwani told Cormier:

"So, now it looks, two weeks later, that we are going back in the direction of Dustin Poirier versus Conor McGregor three. That is the direction we are going now," revealed Helwani. "Now the big question is: Belt or not? That seems to be up in the air. Still, I think there's a chance they still don't make it for the belt. How about that?"

Do you think Dustin Poirier is right to be facing Conor McGregor instead of receiving a title shot?