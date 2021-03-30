Conor McGregor shows off leaner physique ahead of Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer look set to face each other inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 254. Ahead of his trilogy fight against 'The Diamond', McGregor posted a picture of a leaner self on Twitter. Promoting his personal training app, McGregor FAST, the Irishman wrote on Twitter:
Prior to this, McGregor had posted other images of himself looking meaner and leaner in the lead up to the fight.
Dustin Poirier chose Conor McGregor over a title fight
Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor via second-round TKO in their most recent outing at UFC 257. After thrashing McGregor's lead leg with vicious calf kicks, Poirier avenged a seven-year-old loss from their first meeting at UFC 178.
A trilogy fight between the two finally seems scheduled for UFC 264 as confirmed by Dana White at the UFC 260 presser. Soon afterwards, Poirier also showed his approval for the July 10 date via Twitter.
While many believe the rubber match should have been for the vacant UFC lightweight title, it hardly seems to matter to the No. 1 contender, Dustin Poirier.
As reported by MMA journalist Aaron Bronster, Poirier chose the trilogy fight against McGregor over a shot at the UFC lightweight title. Based on his conversation with Dana White, Bronsteter wrote over Twitter:
Earlier, Ariel Helwani from ESPN had predicted that the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy might not be for the title. In an episode of DC and Helwani podcast, Helwani told Cormier:
"So, now it looks, two weeks later, that we are going back in the direction of Dustin Poirier versus Conor McGregor three. That is the direction we are going now," revealed Helwani. "Now the big question is: Belt or not? That seems to be up in the air. Still, I think there's a chance they still don't make it for the belt. How about that?"
