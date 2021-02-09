The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy looks as though it has a preliminary date

ESPN's Ariel Helwani hints that the UFC could book the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier for May 21.

Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257, doing so with a second-round knockout. The first time they fought, in 2014, McGregor needed less than two minutes to finish the fight after sending Poirier to the canvas.

Helwani, one of the most trusted journalists covering UFC and MMA, told Daniel Cormier on Monday's episode of "DC & Helwani" podcast that the promotion is inclined to make the third fight between the two lightweight contenders happen.

"So, now it looks, two weeks later, that we are going back in the direction of Dustin Poirier versus Conor McGregor three. That is the direction we are going now," revealed Helwani. "Now the big question is: Belt or not? That seems to be up in the air. Still, I think there's a chance they still don't make it for the belt. How about that?"

While Poirier cemented his path to dispute the belt, many fans might be opposed to the idea that Conor McGregor should have the chance to capture the lightweight gold. However, it would not be the first time if the UFC choose a fighter coming from a defeat to contest a title fight.

Who else could fight Dustin Poirier for the title if not Conor McGregor?

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier

Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have hinted that they would be open to completing the fight trilogy. While Conor McGregor has claimed the fight since day one after UFC 257, Poirier considered various possibilities before suggesting that he was open to fighting the Irishman again.

Meanwhile, UFC newcomer Michael Chandler and veteran Charles Oliveira were the two most prominent names asking for the title shot.

Oliveira has won his last eight fights in the promotion and is considered by many MMA fans and analysts - Ariel Helwani included - as the legitimate contender for the lightweight title fight.

"I want to be very clear because I know people get mad when I say this. I want to be very clear: Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, if we're talking about meritocracy, if we're talking about who's been the hottest, who deserves it, that should be the fight," said Helwani. "Dustin Poirier's next fight should be for the belt. He should earn the right to fight for the belt and get the biggest fight. And so if that's Conor McGregor, I won't be too upset. And it's not because I'm wanting to reward Conor McGregor; it's because I want to reward Dustin Poirier. He should be fighting for the belt next. Also, it's very easy to promote this fight. They are one and one. The last one wasn't for the belt. Conor McGregor won in 2014. Now there was this one in 2021. And now we go for a third one."

