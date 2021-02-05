How much money did Dustin Poirier make fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 257?

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier proved that he belongs in the upper echelon with a knockout victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Along with praise from his fans, Dustin Poirier earned a hefty sum of money for his spectacular performance against the Irishman.

According to Sportbible, The Diamond left Fight Island with a whopping $830,000. This fight purse inducts Dustin Poirier into the creme de la creme of UFC fighters who have banked more than $500,000 for an MMA bout. The $830,000 fight purse includes $750,000 appearance fee, $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus and a $30,000 sponsorship bonus.

Meanwhile, despite losing emphatically, Conor McGregor bagged a larger pay-cheque for his outing at UFC 257. The Irishman proved his worth as the biggest draw in combat sports, taking home $3.04 million for headlining the main card. That included $3 million appearance fee and $40,000 as a sponsorship bonus.

This fight purse, obviously, does not include the PPV points that Conor McGregor will garner for the main event. As UFC 257 is said to have become the second highest-selling pay-per-view of all time, it is expected that the Notorious One will make much more than his $3 million purse.

ESPN+ registered around 1.2 million PPV buys for Saturday's UFC 257, sources say. SBJ Media is live: 🔒https://t.co/o6WhouUubY🔒 pic.twitter.com/9ahOJLDMKM — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) January 26, 2021

Michael Chandler, the latest addition to the top five lightweights, secured a paycheque worth $530,000. That includes $350,000 appearance fee, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus, and a $30,000 sponsorship bonus.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Dan Hooker, took home $220,000 ($200,000 appearance fee and $20,000 sponsorship bonus).

What are the fight purses of other fighters on the UFC 257 card?

Brad Tavares: $205,000 ($100,000 appearance fee, $100,000 win bonus, $5,000 sponsorship bonus).

Joanna Calderwood: $175,000 ($85,000 appearance fee, $85,000 win bonus, $5,000 sponsorship bonus).

Marina Rodriguez: $175,000 ($60,000 appearance fee, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus, $5,000 sponsorship bonus).

Jessica Eye: $160,000 ($150,000 appearance fee, $10,000 sponsorship bonus).

Julianna Pena: $105,000 ($50,000 appearance fee, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 sponsorship bonus).

Antonio Carlos Junior: $90,000 ($85,000 appearance fee, $5,000 sponsorship bonus).

Makhmud Muradov: $81,500 ($14,000 appearance fee, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus and $3,500 sponsorship bonus).

Is there a possibility of another blockbuster UFC pay-per-view with Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor?

With his UFC 257 victory, Dustin Poirier has now exacted revenge against Conor McGregor for his UFC 178 loss against the same fighter almost half a decade ago.

Dustin Poirier recently took to Twitter to claim that a trilogy fight will 'definitely' take place, and Conor McGregor will get his chance at retribution.