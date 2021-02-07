Dustin Poirier posts picture of him taking heavy Conor McGregor shot with an inspirational caption

Dustin Poirier uploaded a picture of him receiving a strong punch from Conor McGregor in their lightweight bout at UFC 257, quoting a Rocky Balboa speech in the subtitle.

After the win over McGregor, Dustin Poirier positioned himself as the leading contender for the 155 lb title. The division's belt is currently vacant following unbeaten champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement.

Like so many other combat sports fans and practitioners, Dustin Poirier takes influence from the fictional character Rocky Balboa, a pugilist from Sylvester Stallone's homonymous movie series.

Dustin Poirier subtitled the picture with a piece of the famous inspiring speech that Balboa delivers to his son in the movie franchise's sixth installment.

"How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!"

Dustin Poirier lost to McGregor back in 2014 but got his revenge at last month's UFC 257. In a close-fought battle, "The Diamond" got hurt by McGregor during the first round but could endure the damage until the five minutes were over.

Dustin Poirier landed a series of low kicks to McGregor's calf in the second round, nullifying one of the Irishman's legs. From that point, Dustin Poirier administrated the fight until eventually knocking McGregor out with punches.

Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor will recover from the defeat

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Dustin Poirier believes that his win over Conor McGregor will not affect the former UFC double champion's ability to return to his best form.

Speaking about McGregor's behavior before and after the fight, Dustin Poirier praised his conduct and guaranteed that McGregor will come back from this setback even stronger.

"I'm not surprised by that. To [be humble] before is one thing, and then to lose in that fashion, and then still be that guy... Good for him. Nothing but respect for the guy. He was very respectful all week. And, you know, he got knocked down, and it happens to all of us. And this guy's a champion, and the ground is no place for a champion. And I have said it before, and I will say it again. He will rise if he wants to. He will get back up, dust himself off, and see what's next. But he was very respectful all week. And that's all I got to say about it."

The two lightweight contenders are being linked for a third fight, this time with the 155 lb belt on the line. Do you think it is the right call for the UFC to make? Sound off in the comments.