'It's the purist option' - Joe Rogan picks Dustin Poirier's next UFC opponent

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes that Dustin Poirier's next opponent should be No. 3 lightweight contender Charles Oliveira for the division's championship.

Dustin Poirier had a surprising victory against Conor McGregor at UFC 257, knocking the former UFC double champion out during the second round. With the win, Dustin Poirier has almost certainly guaranteed a title shot for himself. However, it is not so clear who his opponent should be.

Talking about the UFC lightweight division's future on his podcast "PowerfulJRE" with Brendan Schaub, Joe Rogan said that the "purist option" for the UFC would be to book Dustin Poirier against Oliveira - who comes from a win over Tony Ferguson.

"Well, there are two options. The purist option is Charles Olivera. As if you're a purist, you want that fight. And I think I want that fight. If you want to make a sh*tload of money for Conor to fight someone else, you have the rematch [with Dustin Poirier]," said Rogan. "Here's the thing: if Dustin fights Charles Olivera, and then Conor fights Michael Chandler, what are the odds that Conor beats Michael Chandler? I think Michael Chandler is a favorite in that fight - which is very dangerous for your money if you want to make a lot of money. Let me throw one more variable. Suppose that the COVID restrictions get lifted: [Conor fighting in] Dublin, Ireland, [in a] soccer stadium."

Rogan's third possibility would make the UFC consider booking McGregor for the title fight with Dustin Poirier. If it worked, it could be the promotion's most lucrative gate sell ever.

Ireland's largest stadium, Croke Park, has a capacity of 82,300 people, while the most modern, Aviva Stadium, can accommodate a public of 51,700. The largest crowd in a UFC event happened at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia. The event headlined by Robert Whittaker versus Israel Adesanya had the presence of 56,214 attendees.

If not Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler, who should Conor McGregor fight next?

Joe Rogan believes that Nate Diaz could be the perfect opponent for Conor McGregor following the Irishman's defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

"Well, Conor versus Nate Diaz is an excellent option. It's an excellent option because that doesn't offend anyone, like myself. It gives him some time off. It doesn't offend anyone, and Nate is not the kind of kicker that Dustin Poirier is. He's much more of a boxer. It falls into Conor's wheelhouse more, and Nate is also insanely durable, and Nate also has a finish over Conor. Conor does not have a finish over Nate Diaz," said Rogan.

