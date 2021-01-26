Joe Rogan gives a huge endorsement to Dustin Poirier after beating Conor McGregor

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes that Dustin Poirier is the lightweight uncrowned champion following Poirier's win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier had a surprising appearance in the night's main event against the former UFC double champion, knocking him out during the second round. In their rematch, "The Diamond" displayed how much he had evolved since their first encounter back in 2014.

Rogan made a post to his Instagram account praising Dustin Poirier for his performance against McGregor and affirmed that if Khabib Nurmagomedov is not returning from retirement, Dustin Poirier should receive the UFC lightweight title.

"A tremendous congratulations to Dustin Poirier for his spectacular victory last night. At 155 lb, he is absolutely one of the most fierce fighters on earth, and if Khabib [Nurmagomedov] really is retired, for my money, Dustin is the uncrowned champ!" wrote Rogan.

After the defeat, McGregor asked Dustin Poirier for a third fight that would put an end to their dispute and, at the same time, crown the lightweight champion. However, there are many other competitors with strong claims to the title fight.

Michael Chandler's win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 positioned him as a fair competitor for the 155 lb belt. Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje are other fighters with solid chances of clashing against Dustin Poirier at the title fight.

Dustin Poirier's call-out at UFC 257

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor

After beating Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier made a puzzling threat directed at No. 1 featherweight and former lightweight title contender, Max Holloway.

Dustin Poirier used his post-fight interview to remember Holloway of the two times they faced each other inside the octagon - two victories to "The Diamond." He provoked Holloway by saying that he proved to have one of the best counter boxers in the UFC.

"I think I showed a little bit of counter boxing here. I know Max Holloway thinks [that] he has the best boxing [in the UFC], but I have got two wins over the kid... Nothing but respect to him, I am a big fan, but I have beat him twice. And I felt like I was boxing pretty well with Conor here," said Dustin Poirier.

"I know Max Holloway thinks he has the best boxing, but I got two wins over the kid."@DustinPoirier staked his claim to the title of UFC's best boxer after #UFC257 🥊 pic.twitter.com/cL4g4SVDvd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 24, 2021

With Dustin Poirier virtually guaranteed to have a title fight next, it remains to be seen who the UFC will choose as his opponent. There are numerous fighters hungry for this title shot, including McGregor.

