Dana White explains what happens if Conor McGregor loses to Dustin Poirier

UFC president Dana White affirmed that nothing would change in an eventual Conor McGregor loss to Dustin Poirier in their rematch at UFC 257 on January 23.

Conor McGregor is the UFC's biggest star and best pay-per-view seller. The promotion expects him to succeed so it can promote more of his fights. But White is not worried in case Conor McGregor fails to produce another win in his next fight.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White spoke about the UFC lightweight division's exciting landscape and how Poirier beating Conor McGregor would affect the promotion's plans for a possible rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the future.

"People lose, man. It happens. It's part of the sport," White said. "Nothing happens. I mean, if he loses, he goes back to the drawing board and comes back and fights another day."

Asked whether an eventual defeat would reduce Conor McGregor's chances of getting his sought rematch with Khabib, White explained how the UFC lightweight division is full of hot prospects with a strong claim for the title:

"I'm sure Poirier would like a rematch with Khabib too. So, that whole division right now... think about it: Charles Olivera just came off an incredible win over Tony Ferguson. You got Poirier and McGregor fighting on Saturday, and the co-main event is No. 6 ranked Dan Hooker versus Michael Chandler, who is making his debut in the UFC. This guy has been fighting everywhere outside of the UFC and is one of the all-time greats in the division. He wants to prove himself now, here in the UFC," explained White. "So, any one of these guys could end up fighting Khabib."

After a meeting with White, Khabib finally made his decision regarding his UFC retirement. The unbeaten lightweight champion said that he would be "looking for something fantastic" to happen that would impress and convince him to return to action.

This is fighting. My obsession. My passion.



This is the fight game. A love that burns deep. A love that will never die.



These are the words that drive @TheNotoriousMMA to be the best every single day.#UFC257 | Poirier vs McGregor 2 | January 23 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/TCatiO4vuT — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 21, 2021

Conor McGregor thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov is afraid of him

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Advertisement

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov is fearful of a rematch with him. The first and only time they met, at UFC 229, saw Khabib submit Conor McGregor in the fourth round of the battle.

Conor McGregor does not think that Khabib will resume his career after what 'The Eagle' said to UFC president Dana White:

"It's not really an announcement. It sounded like a 'no,' which is what it is. He doesn't want to get in there against me, and that's for damn sure. You can see it all over. And so, it is what it is," said Conor McGregor.

Would you like to see Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to the UFC? If so, against who? Sound off in the comments.