'This is the best version there's ever been, until the next one' - Conor McGregor agrees that he's better than ever

Conor McGregor believes that he is the best form of his life ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23 in Abu Dhabi.

Conor McGregor has received a lot of praise for his form. His sparring partners and training coaches have been saying that they have never seen Conor McGregor like this before and that he is on a "different level" at this time.

BT Sport's Adam Catterall, who recently talked to Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh, repeated the appreciation from the coach to his pupil. And Conor McGregor agreed:

"This is the best version there's ever been until the next one. Do you know what I mean? I'm just going to keep going. So I'm excited to get in and create magic inside that octagon once again," said Conor McGregor.

Having received a fair amount of criticism concerning his cardio, Conor McGregor has put on a lot of training effort at this aspect of his fighting.

Even though Conor McGregor hasn't tested his conditioning on many occasions, it is the feature that is mostly exploited by his opponents whenever facing him. Poirier thinks no different, as he already announced he would try to drag the bout to the later stages.

Conor McGregor thinks Dustin Poirier comments on his conditioning were disrespectful

Leading to their rematch at UFC 257, Conor McGregor affirmed that he would knock Dustin Poirier out again in under one minute. For him, the comment was as disrespectful as Poirier's criticism of his conditioning.

Conor McGregor has been putting in a lot of work to improve his endurance and believes that Poirier picking on that aspect of his fighting should not be dismissed as an inoffensive jab.

"Dustin and his team may take a bit of disrespect from me, saying [that] I'm going to knock him out in 60 seconds. Well, it works both ways, you know? [They are going to] say, 'oh, the conditioning thing.' We'll see about that if you can last through the trauma that I'm going to bring to you, you know what I mean? We'll see what you're about, who has the endurance, and what is what," threatened Conor McGregor. "So, I'm excited all across the board. I'm confident. All my skills are on fire at the minute, you know? Pinpoint precision, my kicks, my punches, my knees, my wrestling, my grappling, my clinch, putting it on whatever. I'm ready."

