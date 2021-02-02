"The ground is no place for a champion" - Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor can return to his best

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier praised former division champion Conor McGregor, saying that the Irishman can "rise again if he wants to."

No. 1 in the 155 lb UFC ranking, Dustin Poirier defeated McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257 via technical knockout in the second round. A third fight between the two is being speculated to serve as the title bout for the weight class since the current champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, retired.

Discussing the possibilities opened in the lightweight division because of his win over McGregor with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier talked about how respectful the Irishman acted following his loss.

"I'm not surprised by that. To [be humble] before is one thing, and then to lose in that fashion, and then still be that guy... Good for him. Nothing but respect for the guy. He was very respectful all week. And, you know, he got knocked down, and it happens to all of us. And this guy's a champion, and the ground is no place for a champion. And I have said it before, and I will say it again. He will rise if he wants to. He will get back up, dust himself off, and see what's next. But he was very respectful all week. And that's all I got to say about it."

McGregor: "I have to dust it off and come back. And that's what I will do.” #UFC257 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 24, 2021

McGregor's behavior was a constant topic ahead of their rematch at UFC 257. Dustin Poirier acknowledged that "The Notorious One" turned down a notch on his trash-talking and acted much more composed than when they first met in the octagon over six years ago.

Dustin Poirier claims that he is the lightweight world champion

UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2

In the same interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier said that the UFC has not yet contacted him since his shocking win over former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

"No, I haven't heard anything from them. I am kind of surprised. But it's business, man. They'll reach out when they want something."

Advertisement

The former interim lightweight champion proceeded by telling Helwani that he believes he should be crowned the division's champion if current titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov does not return from retirement.

"I believe I am the world champion right now. If Khabib is not fighting, I'm the world champion."

Do you think Dustin Poirier should be promoted to undisputed lightweight champion? Sound off in the comments.