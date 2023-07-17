Conor McGregor singing 'drugs don't work' in cryptic tweet has MMA fans in splits - "Sounds like they’re working for you"

Conor McGregor is notoriously famous for regularly making use of a Twitter feature that is often overlooked, the voice tweet. In his latest voice tweet, McGregor sang a song whose lyrics mentioned drugs and elicited hilarious reactions from mixed martial arts fans.

McGregor was singing 'The Drugs Don't Work' by the English rock band, The Verve. The song was released in 1997 and was extremely popular amongst British listeners. The former lightweight champion sang the chorus:

“The drugs don’t work, they just make you worse. But I know I’ll see your face again.”

Fans responded by stating that the drugs certainly seem to be working for McGregor, while mentioning various instances, including his body transformation.

"It sounds like they’re working for you"

"Drugs are a helluva thing."

"They definitely worked bro"

"My guy they are working just fine"

Many others referenced cocaine usage and also called in the United States Anti-Doping Agency, with whom McGregor has some friction.

"Cocaine is a helluva drug"

"Does USADA test for coke?"

"As you make money off selling alcohol to a people who have had generations wrecked and ruined by the 'drug'."

Other fans made various quips about Conor McGregor's singing.

"As rich as you are, you can’t take singing lessons?"

"Touching lyrics. The beauty of your voice brought tears to my eyes"

Conor McGregor weighs in on the upcoming heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against returning former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 at the Madison Square Garden.

Conor McGregor weighed in on the blockbuster fight and labeled the fight an interesting one. He raised questions about Miocic's training and stated that he could pose a threat to Jones.

'The Notorious' said:

“Jones [vs] Miocic is a great heavyweight bout. Jon proved his worth in the heavyweight division and Stipe, they say is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Yeah, now I’m interested to see how that will go. Has he been training as well? He’s got some things that could trouble Jon. And Jon’s Jon Jones.”

Check out his comments below: