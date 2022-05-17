Conor McGregor is so unhappy that he has to copy everybody else, says Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson believes that Conor McGregor is trying to fill voids in his life by copying other people's activities.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Ferguson revealed why he is convinced McGregor is mimicking him. In particular, 'El Cucuy' mentioned the Irishman's newly-opened gym in California, which happens to be a few blocks away from his academy.

"I would love to fight Conor if he still has his academy by my spot because that's what he ended up doing. He ended up opening up an academy right near me. My neighbors come up to me and they're like, 'Hey, do you know that Conor is right next to you?' I crack up because that's how he is. The dude is so unhappy that he has to copy everybody's stuff to find happiness. And maybe he's doing it on purpose. Maybe it's because he admires me and what I do."

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Ferguson, of course, trains out of his private gym, Snapdown City Academy, which is located in Costa Mesa, California, in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, McGregor has always represented SBG Ireland, but has opened up his own spot in Los Angeles ahead of his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

Tony Ferguson reveals why he's not allowed to fight Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson revealed that he isn't legally permitted to fight Conor McGregor.

In 2019, Ferguson left Paradigm Sports, the same agency that is co-owned by McGregor. With that being the case, 'El Cucuy' disclosed that the Miller-Ayala Act prevents him from pursuing a fight against the Irishman.

During an interview with Submission Radio, the No.9-ranked UFC lightweight claimed:

"There's a Miller-Ayala act that says an active agent is not allowed to compete in the same sport as the person you're representing. I would ask my management if he [McGregor] was the owner of the company. They kept straight up lying to me. They lied to me alot... Everyone else is telling me he is, but they're telling me he isnt... There's a lot of things going on and some people are probably gonna get called to court."

Check out Tony Ferguson's interview below:

According to McGregor, Ferguson has himself to blame for constantly changing his representation over the years. However, Ferguson insisted that even UFC president Dana White told him that he was "f***ed over" by Paradigm Sports.

