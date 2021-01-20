Conor McGregor wants dragged out 5-round  fight against Dustin Poirier to respond to critics of his cardio

Conor McGregor has revealed that he does not mind if his fight against Dustin Poirier goes all five rounds. The Irishman had previously said that he would knock Dustin Poirier out within 60 seconds of the first round, a claim, the Irishman still stands by.

However, some fans have been questioning his cardio and conditioning of late, which Conor McGregor feels is a 'slight on his name'. To prove these people wrong, 'The Notorious' will be more than happy to take a step back and drag the fight out for as long as necessary.

Oscar Willis of TheMacLife spoke to Conor McGregor in an interview after he arrived at the Fight Island. Willis asked Conor McGregor if he was still standing by his 60-second knockout claim.

"Yeah, I am. I don't foresee him being able to withstand the power or taking the shots. It's not necessarily a slight, it's actually no slight on Dustin. It's just confidence in my preparation. However, I do want rounds in here, you know what I mean? So if we can get past that mark, I will be celebrating for sure. I am eager to go," revealed Conor McGregor.

"They've been talking about conditioning issues and these types of things. That's a slight on my name and part of me may want to just bust him up and take a back step and get into the later rounds you know? So that's what I see possibly happening also. I would love to get some rounds in here on Sunday morning, for sure..." Conor McGregor added.

Coach John Kavanagh accidentally reveals secret Conor McGregor tactics

Conor McGregor and John Kavanagh

Everybody who follows MMA knows that Conor McGregor favors the southpaw stance, and rightly so. He has landed some of the most vicious shots of his career from this position. However, his coach John Kavanagh revealed that McGregor has been practicing his orthodox stance during the current fight camp.

Kavanagh was being interviewed by Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show when he revealed this information by mistake. He even asked Helwani to remove the clip from the final video, to which the reporter agreed. However, Kavanagh's comments are very much present in the video uploaded on ESPN's channel.