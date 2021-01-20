John Kavanagh accidentally reveals secret gameplan of Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier in an interview

Coach John Kavanagh revealed by mistake what stance Conor McGregor has been practicing for his UFC 257 fight against Dustin Poirier.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show about the preparations for the fight, coach Kavanagh accidentally revealed that Conor McGregor has been training mostly in orthodox stance for the fight camp.

After revealing the information about the gameplan of Conor McGregor, John Kavanagh awkwardly asked Ariel Helwani to cut out that part from the clip. However, the video uploaded on ESPN MMA's channel includes the comment unedited.

"What does it matter if that's a 30-second long fight or 25-minute long fight, the longer the better, you know? We - myself and Conor kind of joked that the part you look forward to - it's kind of weird - is that the fight will be over, we'll be back on the super yacht, we'll be heading to Dubai, and we'll all be sitting around staring at our phones, watching the highlights back, watching the fight back. And he'll be pulling it apart but also enjoying it, enjoying the techniques, the sequences. Let's see if some of the predictions we made amongst ourselves about what will be the damaging shots. Would training mostly in orthodox stance for this whole camp have paid off... take that away, take that away, can you cut that out?," John Kavanagh said.

The fighting style of Conor McGregor is left-handed and he always fights in the southpaw stance.

Coach John Kavanagh: It'll be decided in 60 seconds

Conor McGregor and John Kavanagh

Ariel Helwani also asked John Kavanagh what his prediction for the fight is, and whether he agrees with Conor McGregor that it will be over in 60 seconds.

Kavanagh said that he would echo Conor McGregor in saying that the result will be "decided in 60 seconds", as the difference in skill between the two fighters will become obvious to everyone. However, he believes that the actual fight might go on a bit longer than that, as he does not see Conor McGregor knocking Dustin Poirier out in just a minute.

"I don't expect a war, but I find it hard to see it under 60 seconds because he is such a warrior and I just think the extra bulk, he can take a bit more. But I think it'll look like the Eddie fight - there'll be a beauty to it. It'll be perfect. I can see it going a similar length of time. It's gonna take a few knockdowns, it's gonna take a few exchanges, and we need to be prepared for that. So I'm gonna say a similar kind of distance. I will echo Conor in saying I think it'll be decided in 60 seconds. It's going to be somewhat obvious, the difference in skill. There's no nice way to say that," John Kavanagh added.