'That might be the shot!' - Conor McGregor teases the strike he may KO Dustin Poirier with

Conor McGregor is contemplating using the spinning head kick followed by his famous left hand to seal the deal at UFC 257.

Conor McGregor does nothing without style and charisma, and it was expected of him to do the same at his much-awaited return to the octagon. Staying true to his nature, Conor McGregor arrived at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on his private yacht with his fiance Dee Devlin, and their two kids on Monday afternoon.

His opponent Dustin Poirier arrived before that alongside UFC president Dana White, announcer Bruce Buffer, Michael Chandler, and a couple of other fighters via flight.

In its first episode, the UFC 257 Embedded: Vlog Series showed the arrival of different fighters to the Island and their training preparations ahead of their respective fights. The McGregor family rolled in at the porch of their hotel in Rolls Royce cars and were escorted by the hotel authorities to their rooms, which had been specially decorated just for them.

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) has arrived at the fighter hotel on Fight Island. Video courtesy of 👨‍✈️, @MoynihanCharles. pic.twitter.com/mEvcCWEAfv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 18, 2021

Conor McGregor noticed a dummy in his bedroom and quickly went on to land a spinning head kick and left hand combination on it. Laughing, he said "that would be the shot", implying that is how he will knock out Dustin Poirier on January 23.

Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier predict first-round KO

Ironically enough, both the fighters who are headlining UFC 257 less than a week from now have predicted a first-round knock out for themselves. Conor McGregor had predicted a first-round stoppage last time they met as well, and he did what he said he would do. This time, Conor McGregor has predicted a KO within 60 seconds.

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, is predicting a first-round knockout win for himself as well. In the recent UFC Countdown video, Poirier said he will be avenging his 2014 loss to Conor McGregor "by any means necessary".

"Knock him out in the first round and get out of there. That is the way I want to see this fight end. January 23 I will get my hand raised by any means necessary," said Dustin Poirier.