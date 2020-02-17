Corey Anderson may have lost an incredible opportunity with loss against Jan Blachowicz

UFC Fight Night Rio Ranch

Dana White hit back at Corey Anderson after he demanded a title match against Jon Jones or asked to be released from his contract. Soon after the emphatic victory against rising prospect Johnny Walker at UFC 244, Anderson talked about his dismay over mismanagement inside UFC. Then, Anderson was enjoying a four-fight win-streak and got his hand raised over Ilir Latifi, Glover Teixeira, Patrick Cummins, and Johnny Walker.

“Some guys move faster than others. You’re telling us what you deserve, show us what you deserve. Tonight you showed us. Got it, message received. Now we know."

However, it didn't prove to be as good as Anderson would have hoped after that sensational technical knockout against Walker past November.

This past weekend, Anderson took on Jan Blachowicz at UFC Fight Night 167. Anderson was going in as the favorite and looked incredible in the initial minutes of the fight. Blachowicz was fresh off a victory against Ronaldo Souza and a Performance of the Night outing against Luke Rockhold at UFC 239.

Anderson managed to land several shots on Blachowicz before bending his knee to the polish power. After a profitable couple of minutes where Anderson connected multiple leg kicks, Blachowicz always looked at ease with brilliant counters in exchange. Something similar happened at the third minute when Blachowicz countered Anderson with a big right hand that dropped him on the ground. Corey Anderson tried to create an opening, for an inside leg kick, however, Blachowicz ducked under to throw the lethal right hand that finished Anderson.

Anderson KO Johnny Walker

With that loss, Anderson falls back by a couple of more fights before he gets the title opportunity. The loss also snapped Anderson of the four fighting winning streak and a potential title match against Jon Jones. With Dominick Reyes looking for a rematch ahead of the controversial decision loss at UFC 249, and Blachowicz looking to challenge Jon Jones next, it doesn't look favorable for Corey Anderson going forward.

Anthony Smith will return to the octagon in April against Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 173. Volkan Oezdemir has also looked incredible in his last two fights, snapping Aleksandar Rakic of a twelve fight winning streak, and an impressive KO victory against Ilir Latifi. Oezdemir was equally brilliant against Dominick Reyes, losing via split decision.

The light heavyweight division has suddenly found heat in 2020. Corey Anderson will have to come back with improved performances to get his hands on the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.