UFC Fight Night: Casey v Borella

Cortney Casey doesn't want to spend time in sidelines after securing a big win in her flyweight debut.

At UFC Jacksonville, Cortney Casey managed to secure a big win in her flyweight debut defeating Mara Romero Borella in the very first round. She was returning to the octagon after over a year-long break and no wins to her name since August of 2018. She not only needed the win, but she also needed to put up a great performance.

Casey managed to put up both. She secured a big win and did that in an eye-catching way, which even managed to get her a performance of the night bonus, taking the total amount she earnt up to a hundred thousand dollars. Post securing this win, Casy was quick to call out the division.

In her post-fight press conference, she said that though she'd love to face a top-fifteen ranked opponent in her next fight, she will readily take up a fight against lower ranked opponents as well.

"They told me I should call someone out, but I really don’t know anyone in (the flyweight) division off the top of my head. The people I know, I’m friends with, so I really don’t want to call them out. I think Mara was ranked No. 14 when she fought Lauren Murphy, so she’s up there. Whoever they give me – if they give me a top-15 girl, I’m happy. If they give me someone a little bit lower, I’m happy with that. If I can get back in that cage before the end of the year, I’m going to be extremely happy.”

Cortney Casey wants to fight anyone the UFC throws at her. Borrela, who entered the fight was on a two-fight losing skid, was not the best Casey had faced so it wasn't very surprising she won. It should be fun to see who does the UFC next throw at her. In an interview, she even said she needs only a week to get back to training, "I just need a week with my family, my friends. I want to celebrate my birthday and Mother’s Day. And, man, I’ll be back in there as soon as I can"

Cortney Casey was a respected straw-weight. She had a deep resume in the division which included wins over former Invicta FC champion Angela Hill and former WSOF champion Jessica Aguliar. Her move up to flyweight should definitely spice things up for the division.