Could Alex Pereira beat Magomed Ankalaev in a potential rematch? Exploring the Brazilian's chances of reclaiming UFC gold

Alex Pereira’s rise to the top of the light heavyweight division was nothing like we had seen before. Eleven bouts were all it took for the Brazilian to claim the coveted UFC double champ status.

However, at UFC 313, he fell short on his bid to defend the 205-pound title for the fourth time. He dropped the crown to Magomed Ankalaev after a hard-fought five-round fight.

In the aftermath of the fight, Anakalaev confirmed that he was willing to offer Pereira an immediate rematch. While there are rumors that the Brazilian has already been offered a rematch, his recent activity and travel commitments pose the question whether Pereira is could beat Ankalaev in a potential rematch:

What went wrong with Alex Pereira at UFC 313?

At UFC 313, Alex Pereira punished Magomed Ankalaev’s lead leg early and tried to control the center. He wanted to compromise Ankalaev’s movement and open up headshots in later rounds. But Ankalaev adapted quickly.

In round two, he stepped in with punches and rattled Pereira with sharp counters. It was the first sign of a shift. Round three was more balanced, with both men finding success in spurts. However, it was Ankalaev who seemed more consistent and measured.

The final two rounds saw Ankalaev establish more control. He clinched, leaned, and worked solid combinations against the fence. Pereira had his moments, but he could not capitalize on them.

By the end of the fight, the challenger had done enough to earn the belt. After the result, speculation grew about Pereira’s mindset. Some questioned if he was distracted by the spotlight. Others pointed to rumors of illness or undertraining.

Why Alex Pereira could put on a better performance in a rematch

It's worth noting that Alex Pereira lost the first bout on margins rather than dominance. Magomed Ankalaev’s control and composure won him rounds, but he never broke the Brazilian.

Pereira still landed with impact and came close to turning the tide in the fifth. With the right adjustments, the rematch could go his way.

First, Pereira must tighten his clinch defense. Ankalaev did not dominate with takedowns but drained Pereira’s energy by pressing him against the cage. If Pereira can disengage faster or avoid those clinch sequences, he preserves his cardio and keeps the fight in striking range.

Second, he needs a sharper push in the later rounds. In that regard, a better gas tank and a more aggressive push from round four onward could change the outcome.

Moreover, Pereira is now a global star. Between media tours and social appearances, his schedule has been tight. Ankalaev, on the other hand, lives quietly and trains in isolation. In a fight decided by inches, that kind of focus matters. Pereira must return to his roots, travel less, harbor fewer distractions, and spend more time on the mats.

Pereira is still one of the best strikers in the sport. If he shows up fully prepared and focused, he has every chance to reclaim the belt. He will not need to out-wrestle Ankalaev. He will need to keep the fight upright, force exchanges, and do what he does best.

