Could Dana White introduce new weight classes at UFC 300? Exploring the possibility

The MMA community was recently rocked by a viral hoax that claimed Dana White was going to introduce new weight classes at the UFC 300 event. Given how fighters often move up or down weight classes for many different reasons, fans understandably fell for the bluff.

MMA-based X handle @casualmmainc posted a message that claimed the UFC CEO would adjust the gaps between the lightweight and middleweight divisions. In doing so, the promotion would introduce new 165 and 175-pound divisions. The post also mentioned that the 170-pound division would be scrapped and read:

"UFC 300. Dana will announce an update to the men's weight divisions. 165 and 175 will be new weight classes, and 170 will be removed. McGregor vs. Chandler will headline the card and fight for the 165-pound title."

The post was later debunked as a hoax, and fans were reminded of White's historic reluctance to introduce a 165-pound division. It's no secret that many have tried to get the UFC to allow fighters to compete at 165 pounds. However, the promotion has always dismissed such ideas and stuck to their system.

Considering that the top brass of the UFC is notoriously against changing their core promotional rules, it seems highly unlikely that UFC 300 would feature two new weight classes. Moreover, not adjusting weight divisions discourages fighters from randomly moving up or down weight classes. This undoubtedly works in favor of the promotion.

Nevertheless, fighters have been known to move up to four weight classes during their careers, with Conor McGregor being a prime example. The Irishman began his UFC career at featherweight but is expected to fight Michael Chandler at middleweight next.

Chael Sonnen reacts to viral UFC 300 hoax about new weight classes

Chael Sonnen recently shared his reaction to the X post mentioned above and gave his verdict on the viral claims. The former UFC star confirmed that the post was a hoax and that no such weight classes will be introduced at the UFC 300 event.

After @casualmmainc posted the fake message, a fan tagged Sonnen in the comments section and asked him if there was any truth in it. 'The American Gangster' gave a definitive two-word answer and replied:

"Hell no."

Back in 2022, Sonnen had warned McGregor against moving up to 185 pounds and urged the Irishman to continue fighting at his weight class. He recalled his own experience trying to fight Daniel Cormier at light heavyweight and how he was thankful someone talked him out of it.

