Could Jon Jones be stripped of the UFC heavyweight title anytime soon? Exploring the possibility

The pressure is mounting on Jon Jones to return and defend his heavyweight belt. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is demanding a shot at unification. He has also urged that Jones should be stripped of the title if he continues to stall the division.

However, Jones has remained silent on his future. He triggered fan backlash with a cryptic “I’m done” comment made during a FaceTime call with Fight Nights Global founder Kamil Gadzhiev while filming for ALF Global Reality.

The 37-year-old has not fought since defeating Miocic in November 2024 at UFC 309, with Aspinall still waiting on the sidelines. The question facing the UFC and its fan base is now sharper than ever.

Whether Jon Jones is walking away from the sport, and what happens next?

Why is there a growing pressure to strip Jon Jones?

Jon Jones’ current situation is causing a logjam in one of the UFC’s most historic divisions. After more than six months without a title defense or official fight booking, the pressure is mounting on both the fighter and the promotion.

While UFC CEO Dana White continues to reassure fans that Jones vs. Aspinall “will happen,” Jones’ recent comments and online behavior paint a very different picture. He has shown little urgency in addressing the division’s demands. His social media posts, especially his dismissive reaction to being potentially stripped, suggest that he is uninterested in public opinion or UFC deadlines. In response to fan speculation, Jones even laughed off the idea of losing his title, implying that such consequences hold little weight for him.

Meanwhile, comparisons are being drawn to other divisions. Just weeks ago, Islam Makhachev was made to vacate his lightweight title for pursuing fights outside his weight class. Several fans think that it's unfair since Jones continues to hold the heavyweight belt despite his prolonged inactivity. Even fighters like Paddy Pimblett and Curtis Blaydes have openly questioned this inconsistency.

Part of the problem is that nobody knows what Jones really wants with reports suggesting that money could be the major sticking point. If true, this may explain the delays, but it also positions Jones as a fighter using leverage rather than fulfilling competitive obligations.

There is also the possibility that Jones is intentionally stalling to frustrate Aspinall. The interim champion is in his prime and a delay could potentially disrupt his rhythm, chip away at his confidence, or even force a matchup reshuffle if the UFC grows tired of the waiting game. Jones has historically used mind games to his advantage.

That being said, will Jones be stripped off his title?

Will Jon Jones be stripped off his heavyweight title?

For now, the UFC appears reluctant to make a definitive move. Jon Jones remains a bankable superstar, one of the few remaining original draws along with Conor McGregor. With McGregor sidelined and the next wave of stars still establishing their presence, the promotion may be hesitant to strip Jones unless it becomes absolutely necessary.

They know the power of having Jones headline a blockbuster pay-per-view, and removing his belt could strip that narrative of its prestige. But we all know that business interests can only hold back competitive fairness for so long.

Ultimately, if history is proof, the UFC will need to make a call. If Jones does not sign a fight contract or get back in the cage before the end of 2025, the likelihood of him being stripped increases dramatically. Even if Dana White continues to offer assurances, those promises will begin to ring hollow without action.

