Cris Cyborg takes a sharp dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov for his comments on women's MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently made a number of announcements in regards to taking his MMA promotion, Eagle FC, to the United States in 2022. One of the most notable statements he made was that the promotion has no plans to include women's divisions for the time being.

In a video posted to Twitter by Combat Sports journalist Helen Yee, Khabib Nurmagomedov can be seen stating the following during a press conference:

“I am like, we can watch what Julianna Pena did with Amanda Nunes. But Julianna Pena, she’s not like greatness or something like that. She just beat Amanda Nunes like. We can watch, and not many good [female] fighters all around the world. There are only like five or six of them. And so we will wait and see.”

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports Eagle FC will not have female divisions as of right now. His explanation: Eagle FC will not have female divisions as of right now. His explanation: https://t.co/AzMMEY9KjR

Bellator women's featherweight champion and former UFC titleholder Cris Cyborg has struck back at Khabib on social media.

The Brazilian tweeted the poster for UFC 219, a pay-per-view she headlined against Holly Holm. The poster also shows the co-main event, a clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.

What fights will Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC be holding in 2022?

The first event to be held in the United States by Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion will take place on January 28, 2022. The event was initially set to be headlined by veteran combat sports athlete Tyrone Spong and former UFC heavyweight Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva.

However, Silva has since been removed from the card for unknown reasons. He's been replaced by former Bellator, Strikeforce and Pride fighter Sergei Kharitonov.

Also featured on the card is former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao, who will take on Horacio Gutiérrez. Meanwhile, former UFC flyweight title challenger Ray Borg will face off against Cody Gibson.

Another former UFC champion, Rashad Evans, is set to compete on the card, although he does not yet have an opponent officially booked. Evans has not fought since 2018, when he was knocked out inside the first round against Anthony Smith.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Harvey Leonard