#3. Cedric Doumbe shocks Kylian Mbappe with historic PFL debut

Kickboxing veteran Cedric Doumbe made his PFL debut on Saturday, September 30, against Jordan Zebo at PFL Europe 3. He finished the fight in just nine seconds with a brutal knockout of his opponent that dropped the jaw of French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe, who was attending the event in Paris.

The former GLORY champion was signed with the UFC not that long ago. He was scheduled to make his promotional debut a year ago against Darian Weeks. The fight got canceled after the French MMA Federation refused to sanction a bout between fighters with more than a four-fight differential between them.

It was later revealed on The MMA Hour that a medical blunder cost Doumbe his UFC debut. The physician gave a wrong diagnosis of a blood clot, which stopped him from fighting. He was subsequently released from the contract.

He seemingly signed a contract "ten times" bigger than what he was getting at the UFC. After Doumbe's performance on Saturday, fans claimed it was a fumble by Dana White and his team to let him go.

#2. Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin decision leaves Canelo Alvarez stunned

Jesus Ramos took on Erickson Lubin on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on Saturday night.

Lubin winning the fight via unanimous decision drew controversy, as Ramos dominated the first couple of rounds and was in charge of the somewhat lackluster bout for nine rounds out of 12.

Canelo Alvarez, who was backstage preparing for his fight and watching the results being announced, gave an animated, shocked reaction.

The Mexican's expression perfectly mirrored what a lot of fans felt about the decision as well.

#1. Terence Crawford goes NSFW with his rant at a defeated Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez dominantly beat Jermell Charlo in their undisputed title clash in Las Vegas on September 30.

Despite suffering brutal punishment throughout, Charlo called out recently victorious Terence Crawford after the fight. Unfortunately, 'Bud' showed little to no interest in fighting Charlo, and instead, launched a series of verbal roasts at the super-welterweight.

First, Crawford said Charlo should be ashamed of his performance.

Then, he said he was not looking for the fight anymore after the beating Charlo took from Alvarez.

Finally, Crawford trolled Charlo by calling him a "baby cub."

