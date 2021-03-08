Dan Hardy responds to "misleading" reports over his partial split with the UFC

Dan Hardy has explained his recent alleged partial departure from the UFC and BT Sport after an incident with a staff member on Fight Island.

The original report via Wrestling's Observer Dave Meltzer alleges that Hardy was involved in a disagreement with a female employee at the UFC base in Abu Dhabi.

According to the report, the former UFC fighter turned analyst was released from both contracts with the promotion and the British television channel.

The Observer's report also claims that Hardy issued a challenge to Nick Diaz following his release.

Reports on reddit that Dan Hardy has been relieved of his duties with the UFC. Dave Meltzer makes the claims in his latest newsletter. pic.twitter.com/S0T688Yv8e — The MMA Opinion (@TheMMAOpinion1) March 7, 2021

After some media outlets reported the news of his removal, Dan Hardy explained his side of the story with a post on his social media. He took to Twitter to suggest he was not completely cut out of the promotion.

"Rather misleading headline there, BJPenn.com. Not entirely accurate either. I am no longer working directly with the UFC. The 'female' part is irrelevant. It was a disagreement over an opportunity missed, or withheld, and I'd love some answers but can't get any."

The headline in question reads as follows: "Dan Hardy has reportedly been fired by the UFC and BT Sport following an alleged incident with a female employee on Fight Island."

When did Dan Hardy retire from his fighting career?

Georges St-Pierre vs. Dan Hardy in 2010

Dan Hardy's career as a mixed martial artist was cut short after discovering a serious heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome in 2012 when he was 30 years old.

His last bout in the UFC was a victory via unanimous decision against Amir Sadollah. During his spell with the promotion, Hardy became the first British fighter to be in a title fight, in which Carlos Condit defeated him.

After his forced retirement from MMA, the former welterweight title contender became one of the best fight analysts and color commentators in the UFC and BT Sport.

Hardy still has a fighting contract with the UFC since he had to stop his career before the agreement that was in place at the time was completed.

Although the promotion never offered him a fight, Hardy has reportedly been in contact with other fighting organizations. However, to compete again, the former fighter would have to get medical clearance first.

According to the Wrestling's Observer report, Dan Hardy's heart ailment could be corrected following a surgical process, but "he hasn't wanted to get surgery."