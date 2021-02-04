"Keep your nose where it belongs!" - Dan Hardy puts Stephen A. Smith on blast for misogynistic comments about UFC

Former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy has blasted Stephen A. Smith over his comments on women competing in combat sports.

Smith had earlier stated that he doesn't like the idea of women participating in pugilistic sports, which according to Hardy, reflects his narrow-minded and archaic mindset.

Dan Hardy is currently working as a commentator and an analyst with the UFC. The 38-year-old Brit was forced to retire in 2013 after he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White.

In a recent video posted on Full Reptile's YouTube channel, Dan Hardy said that Stephen A. Smith has no business in commentating on combat sports.

"I have always known female fighters that are trained alongside male fighters. And they train just as hard, and they are just as dedicated, and they love it just as much. So, to then close the door for competition would just be so small-minded; it's just an archaic mindset. Maybe the 'A' in Stephen A Smith stands for archaic, ancient. He's got no business in commentating on a sport that he knows nothing about. And every time he opens his mouth when it comes to MMA, he just makes a fool of himself," said Dan Hardy.

Smith's comments received major backlash from the MMA community, and the female fighters. Former UFC strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk said that she hopes people view women competing in sports in a positive light.

I appreciate your transparency @stephenasmith . Although I wish everyone at ESPN—and throughout the world—saw women’s sports in a positive light, I assure you that we women don’t need your support. #2020WorldMMAAwardsFightOfTheYear #NationalGirlsandWomenInSportsDay — Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) February 3, 2021

"Keep your nose in the sport where it belongs" - Dan Hardy wants Stephen A. Smith to not talk about MMA

In the same video, Dan Hardy further added that Stephen A. Smith should only stick to commenting on Basketball and Major League Baseball. 'The Outlaw' asserted that stopping women from competing in the UFC will be nothing short of a robbery, when competitors like Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are willing to go to great lengths just to put on a show for the fans.

"Stick to what you know, I am not gonna mention anything to do with NBA or Major League Baseball. Because (if) you put a ball in my hand, and I look like a child. I would have no idea what I am doing. Stick to what I am good at. I know MMA, I know what I am watching, and when I am watching MMA, I am not watching what sex the person is that's fighting, I am watching what their technical ability is, I am watching what heart and what determination they got to win... So, for Stephen 'archaic' Smith, keep your nose in the sport where it belongs, my friend," said Dan Hardy.

Stephen A. Smith is an American television sports personality. Best known for featuring on ESPN's First Take, The 53-year-old has made controversial statements regarding women on multiple occasions.