Dan Hooker reveals the ideal opponent he would 'love' to fight at featherweight

Dan Hooker recently hinted that a move back down to featherweight may be on the cards for him in the near future. Currently training at the UFC Performance Institute, Hooker posted a video of himself doing a test weight cut to 145lbs.

Dan Hooker has had success at lightweight over the past few years. He has repeatedly come close to breaking into the top five, but pivotal losses to the likes of Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev have squashed his dreams of competing for the 155lb title.

Should Dan Hooker make the move back down to 145, the question arises as to who he would face first. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hooker revealed that Chan Sung Jung, aka 'The Korean Zombie,' would be his opponent of choice.

He stated the following:

"The number one guy I would love to get in there with would be 'The Korean Zombie'. I would love to throw down with the zombie. I don't know what people are saying so I just put it out there. Stepped on the scale, made the weight, and I feel like you just let the people decide. I feel like whoever the people wanna see me in there against will kinda convince the UFC. What everyone wants, everyone can get. But for me, it would be head and shoulders the Korean Zombie."

You can check out Dan Hooker's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

How did Dan Hooker's first UFC run at featherweight go?

Dan Hooker's first six UFC fights were all in the featherweight division. He ultimately went 3-3, before making the move up to lightweight. Hooker was able to overcome Ian Entwistle, Hatsu Hioki and Mark Eddiva, finishing all three fights, two by knockout, one by submission.

However, it was clear to see that the weight cut was taking its toll on Hooker's body, as he struggled to maintain pace for the full three rounds. All three of his losses were by way of decision, coming up short against Maximo Blanco, Jason Knight and Yair Rodriguez.

However, during his time at lightweight, Dan Hooker has matured into a much improved fighter. He will no doubt be hoping that the skills he has acquired will finally result in him fighting for UFC gold.

