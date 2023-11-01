Dan Hooker shares three-word statement following clash with Bobby Green being announced as UFC Austin co-main event

Dan Hooker and Bobby Green are set to go to war in the co-main event of UFC Austin, set to take place on December 3. Both Hooker and Green had voiced their interest in facing each other following 'King's' first-round KO win over Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 80 last month.

The promotional matchmakers appear to have agreed with both lightweight's interest in a potential clash, and their co-main event clash joins a host of other exciting matchups on UFC Austin.

Dan Hooker and Bobby Green have both put on several exciting fights over the past few years, and the anticipation ahead of the clash is massive. 'The Hangman' took to X (formerly Twitter) following the announcement of his clash with Bobby Green set for December. He wrote this:

"A proper shootout. Austin, Texas. Dec 2nd vs Bobby Green"

Dan Hooker then followed up by questioning why fans were so excited by the UFC's decision to schedule his clash with Green for five rounds instead of the usual three rounds for non-title fight co-main events.

Hooker wrote this:

"How does 5 rounds make it a proper fight. Get rid of the rounds all together and you have my attention."

With both men ranked inside the lightweight top 15, a statement-making performance at UFC Austin could put either man one or two fights away from a potential title fight.

Dan Hooker's broken forearm given dismal prediction by doctor despite being cleared to compete

Dan Hooker put on an absolute war with Jalin Turner in his previous fight at UFC 290, with 'The Hangman' being awarded a split-decision victory over the surging contender.

Hooker sustained severe damage in his clash with Turner, as the Kiwi suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken forearm.

'The Hangman' received surgery on his arm at the beginning of September, and despite being cleared by medical doctors in the weeks that followed his surgery, one doctor sees a grim future for the lightweight's arm.

Dan Hooker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that his arm had fully healed. Dr. David Abbasi then responded to Hooker's tweet, writing this:

"Ulna plate+screw fixation usually cleared ~8 weeks after surgery so he’s on schedule. Of note-he’s MORE LIKELY to fracture again under plate in future. (Think Rob Gronkowski). Plate is stiffer then bone, creates stress riser. So sometimes we remove plate in future to prevent this"

See the post below:

