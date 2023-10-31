UFC Austin 2023: Dana White confirms date, venue, headliners, and ticket sale details 

UFC Austin marks the promotion's return to Texas, and Dana White just took to X/Twitter to reveal what it will entail. The card will take place on December 2, serving as the third-last UFC event of the year. The card will be hosted at the Moody Arena in Austin, Texas.

Furthermore, White also revealed that tickets will go on sale starting November 3. The more pressing revelation, however, are the fighters that Dana White has chosen to headline the card.

The main event consists of a thrilling lightweight matchup between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.

The co-main event features another 155-pound bout, this time between action fighters Dan Hooker and Bobby Green. Barring Beneil Dariush, all fighters participating in the last two fights of UFC Austin are coming off of wins, with Tsarukyan currently riding a two-fight win streak, having last TKO'd Joaquim Silva.

Similarly, Dan Hooker is also on a two-fight win streak, having recently beaten Jalin Turner by split-decision. Like his opponent, Bobby Green is also on a two-fight win streak himself, with back-to-back wins over Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson.

With everyone else on a two-fight win streak, Beneil Dariush is the odd man out. He is coming off a lopsided first-round TKO loss to Charles Oliveira, and will aim for a return to form at UFC Austin.

However, he has a tall task ahead of him, as Arman Tsarukyan is widely regarded as a future title contender in the division, as well as one of the few fighters to have challenged Islam Makhachev.

Is UFC Austin the promotion's first time in Austin, Texas in 2023?

UFC Austin will represent the first time that the promotion has held an event in the Texan capital in 2023, as the last time that it was held in Austin was June 18, 2022 with UFC on ESPN 37. That card featured a thunderous war between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett.

It also showcased Kevin Holland displaying his dynamic finishing skills, as he submitted Tim Means in round two via D'Arce choke. While the UFC has held several Fight Night events in Austin, it has never held a pay-per-view in the city.